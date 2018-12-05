A new 21 Jump Street Spinoff is finally happening, but with a twist. Sony is finally looking to make a sequel to 22 Jump Street, but without Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum in the lead roles. Instead, they're going for a female-led third entry in the franchise that will change up the formula quite a bit. The studio is looking at Girl's Trip star Tiffany Haddish to lead the sequel, with Ocean's 8 star Awkwafina eyed to star alongside her.

According to a new report, Tiffany Haddish, whose star power is very much on the rise right now, is in talks for the new Jump Street movie, which doesn't yet have a title. Awkwafina, who is coming off of a role in the hit Crazy Rich Asians, is at the top of Sony's list for the co-starring role, but it doesn't appear as though she's formally entered into negotiations. Interestingly, the report notes that she's also being eyed for a role in Jumanji 3. Either way, Sony wants to be in business with the rising star, one way or another.

The other very important distinction is that Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who directed both 21 and 22 Jump Street, won't be helming this installment. Instead, they will be involved as producers, with Rodney Rothman, who penned 22 Jump Street, on board to both write and direct. Rothman also wrote the very well-received Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which hits theaters later this month. As far as the plot goes, Tiffany Haddish is said to be playing a teacher, since she's too old to pass for a high school or college student, with another undercover officer, possibly Awkwafina, enrolling as a student. Not only would we have a change in stars and director, but the dynamic would be changing quite a bit as well.

Sony has been wanting to continue the franchise for several years now, and with good reason. The previous two installments were very well-liked by both audiences and critics, in addition to doing big business at the box office. The two movies, which were based on the once-popular TV series of the same name, grossed a combined $533 million at the global box office. The previous idea being floated was to crossover the franchise with Men In Black, which was an ambitious and wild idea that seemed like it was really going to happen at one point, possibly under the title MIB 23.

That never came to fruition, as the idea seemed pretty risky. Instead, a Men In Black sequel/reboot has been filmed starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, which is set to arrive in theaters next year. Now, the studio has turned their attention to getting Jump Street back on track as well. Currently, there is no word on how soon production could begin or when the new Jump Street movie would be released. It's also unclear if Ice Cube would return as the head of the Jump Street program, or if Jonah Hill or Channing Tatum would appear for a cameo. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news was previously reported by Collider.