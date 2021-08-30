Jungle Cruise is officially getting a sequel. Just weeks after premiering in theaters, the hit Disney movie has crossed over $100 at the U.S. box office, and these numbers have left the powers that be impressed. THR now reports that Jungle Cruise 2 is in the works with stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt set to return to reprise their roles as Frank Wolff and Dr. Lily Houghton, respectively.

Director Jaume Collet-Serra is expected to return to helm Jungle Cruise 2 after directing the original movie. Jungle Cruiseco-writer Michael Green is also back to pen the sequel. Also expected to return as producers are John Davis, John Fox, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Dwayne Johnson. Scott Sheldon is executive producing.

It's been a long road for the Jungle Cruise movie to make its way to the big screen, so Disney must be happy with its success. In development for more than 15 years, the movie is based on the popular Disneyland attraction of the same name, serving as one of the original rides when the theme park first opened in the 1950s. It follows a captain (Johnson) of a small riverboat who takes a scientist (Emily Blunt) and her brother (Jack Whitehall) through a jungle in search of the Tree of Life.

Last month, Dwayne Johnson teased a sequel by saying that he'd been meeting with Disney to discuss the possibility. Though nothing was confirmed at the time, the announcement helped to satisfy fans wanting to see more of Johnson and Blunt in a sequel. Responding to one fan who praised the movie and called for a sequel, The Rock said, "Thank you buddy! Glad you guys loved Jungle Cruise and we have a sequel meeting next weekend."

"Well, I always think there's a version on the big screen," Hiram Garcia previously told Collider of the franchise's future. "I think the way we make these movies and the way we want to tell these stories, it's definitely on the big screen... So I will say, but as the filmmakers, our design of the film has always been intended big screen first, that's what's designed for, our goal is for the whole family, all your friends from eight to 80, this is the kind of film, those kinds of throwbacks films. But you don't see as many made anymore where everyone can go have a good time, go on this kind of crazy adventure, a bit of escapism."

Jungle Cruise was made available on Disney+ with Premier Access for an extra fee on July 30, the same day the movie was released in theaters. This dual release strategy has gotten Disney into some hot water, as Scarlett Johansson has sued the House of Mouse citing breach of contract. For their part, Johnson and the rest of the Jungle Cruise team refrained from joining the suit as a sign of solidarity to Disney.

The sequel to Jungle Cruise does not yet have an official release date set by Disney. In the meantime, you can catch the first movie now playing in theaters. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.