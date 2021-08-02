For anyone who has managed to not see one of Dwayne Johnson's many promotions on social media for Jungle Cruise, the latest movie based on a Disney ride arrived in cinemas this weekend and instantly stormed to the top of the box office chart with a solid $90 million plus worldwide gross across the weekend. Johnson immediately took to his Instagram of course to praise the movie and encourage even more people to see it. He also gave a firm confirmation that there are not only talks for a sequel happening, but he has a meeting with the powers that be this weekend to discuss the further adventures of his character.

Jungle Cruise received mixed reviews from critics, averaging around 63% on Rotten Tomatoes, but the audience scores told a completely different story, averaging 93% and giving Johnson one of his highest audience rated movies ever. This will no doubt help the argument for a sequel, and Dwayne Johnson replied to a twitter comment when he mentioned that discussions for the follow up are imminent.

"Our family watched #JungleCruise and loved it! The chemistry between @TheRock and Emily Blunt was perfect. There has to be a sequel," @DaleEArnold tweeted. "Thank you, buddy! Glad you guys loved #JungleCruise and we have a sequel meeting next weekend," Johnson quickly replied.

Thank you buddy! Glad you guys loved #JungleCruise and we have a sequel meeting next weekend 👍🏾🚢🗺💀🌎 https://t.co/qYhyl0ogxz — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 1, 2021

Jungle Cruise is described by Disney as : "Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney's Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila-his ramshackle-but-charming boat.

Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities-possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate-and mankind's-hangs in the balance."

With the Pirates of the Caribbean movies now in choppy water, Disney are clearly looking for another franchise to take over the action adventure niche it sat in. Jungle Cruise certainly seems to fall into that category, and it is likely that Disney are going to milk it for all it is worth as quickly as possible. With Johnson seemingly never more than a few months away from releasing another sure-fire hit, the only real question is where he is going to find the time to fit it into his schedule. With his DC movie Black Adam having just finished wrapping, Red Notice heading to Netflix in November and a number of other projects already lined up, including a rumored return to WWE Smackdown for an anniversary performance, fans of the actor will certainly not be left short of Johnson goodness in the foreseeable future.