Disney's Jungle Cruise movie was previewed at D23 today by Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. The two playfully gave an overview of the story and revealed what long-time fans of the Disneyland ride can expect when the movie finally hits theaters. Johnson sailed into the large hall riding a wheeled river boat, which earned him a standing ovation from the crowd. The movie has "romance, big comedy, big action, and most importantly, me," said the actor before showing a trailer. Johnson continued by saying, "I made a movie about heroic men like me and saving the girl."

Emily Blunt wasn't having any of that and made her own grand entrance while showing off another trailer from her character's perspective. Blunt took to the stage in a Model T-style automobile and pretended to make fun of Dwayne Johnson and his male-centric Jungle Cruise trailer. "Did you cut that yourself?," asked Blunt. Johnson and Emily Blunt are a riverboat captain and a scientist and Blunt's character recruits Johnson for a mission to locate a mystical tree deep into the jungle.

The Jungle Cruise panel was a lot of fun for those lucky enough to be in attendance at this weekend's D23 Expo. However, while watching Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson pretend to fight on screen was entertaining, it was far from the best part of the presentation. Instead, that moment went to the first bit of footage which saw Johnson uttering the iconic, "Everything you see wants to kill you, and can," line from the Jungle Cruise ride at Disneyland. The crowd knew exactly what the line was and were able to finish it before Johnson said it.

Related: Disney's Jungle Cruise Video Has The Rock & Emily Blunt Ready for Adventure

We also learned that Dwayne Johnson isn't really who he claims to be in the Jungle Cruise movie. Instead of being the brave macho man, he is basically a fraud, taking tourists on fake cruises with no real threats. However, that all changes when Emily Blunt's character hires him for a real gig. Supernatural forces threaten their mission as Johnson isn't sure what he has just gotten himself into. From the looks of things, the Jungle Cruise movie looks like a lot of fun and will be something that Disney fans will more than likely really enjoy.

Disney has been going big on their live-action remakes, so it's refreshing for fans to see an original movie based on an iconic ride from the theme park. Plus, having Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt starring in it doesn't hurt matters. Jungle Cruise is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, and takes place in the early 20th century in the Amazonian jungle. The movie hits theaters on July 24th, 2020. Hopefully the footage shown at the D23 Expo today ends up finding its way online in the near future. Until then, you can check out an image of Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt from the panel below, thanks to the Walt Disney Studios Twitter account.