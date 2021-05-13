Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has just taken to social media to announce a release change for his upcoming Disney outing Jungle Cruise, which will now debut on Disney+ on the same day as theaters, Friday, July 30. Much like several other Disney releases over the last year, the fantasy adventure flick will now become available on the streaming service with Premier Access.

"On JULY 30th JUNGLE CRUISE hits theaters AND your homes worldwide. It's a pleasure to say WE'RE BACK IN THEATERS! And it's a pleasure to say, WE WILL ALSO COME TO YOU! Join my ace Emily Blunt (the female Indiana Jones) and myself on THE ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME as our DISNEY's JUNGLE CRUISE hits theaters and your living rooms ON THE SAME DAY - JULY 30th. The most important thing with our movie was to ALWAYS take care of families around the world by giving you options to watch it. Audience first. Let's own our 2021 comeback as we get back into the swing of life - ALL ABOARD!! #JUNGLECRUISE #Disney In theaters AND in your living rooms on Disney+ Premiere Access on JULY 30th!!! And a big @teremana toast of gratitude from deep in my bones to a 20 year career dream come true."

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney's Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila-his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities-possessing the power to change the future of medicine.

Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate-and mankind's-hangs in the balance.

The decision to release Jungle Cruise to both theaters and streaming simultenously reportedly came after discussions were had regarding potential release options. Considering that theaters remain closed in many offshore markets such as Europe and Brazil due to the ongoing global situation, as well as major provinces in Canada still being closed and possibly not reopening until mid-June, it was decided that following such projects as Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon would yield the best results.

Jaume Collet-Serra is directing Jungle Cruise, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. The producers are John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment; Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions; and Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co., with Scott Sheldon and Doug Merrifield serving as executive producers. The story is by John Norville & Josh Goldstein and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa, and the screenplay is by Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa. Once again, Disney's Jungle Cruise will be released in U.S. theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021. This comes to us from Dwayne Johnson's Instagram.