With Disney's Jungle Cruise now only a month away, we have been treated to not one, but two trailers for the theme park ride based movie. With leads like Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, you can see how it would be difficult to decide how to split screen time between the two in a short teaser, but it seems like Disney have come up with a novel idea of how to solve this quandary - give them one each.

This morning, a new Jungle Cruise trailer arrived with an introduction by Dwayne Johnson himself, but it seemed to many that the action was very focused on his character of Skipper Frank. It soon became apparent why, when an hour later a second trailer dropped, this time presented by Emily Blunt who announced it as "the real trailer", in which the attention had shifted to her character, Dr Lily Houghton. The fun little marketing gimmick didn't stop there, with the stars respective trailers also taking shots at each other and making the rivalry of the movie alive and palpable in the trailers. In Johnson's trailer the name card bearing Blunt's credit was made ridiculously small, as was Johnson's in the second trailer.

The synopsis of Jungle Cruise reads, "Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney's Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila-his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities-possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate-and mankind's-hangs in the balance."

While Disney have had previous success adapting some of their theme park attractions into movies, most notably the Pirates of The Caribbean franchise which was balked at when first announced, but whether they can strike gold with Jungle Cruise is another matter. The ride, though well known, doesn't scream mega blockbuster, however with Johnson and Blunt turning pretty much everything they touch into a runaway success at the moment, it would be a fool who would bet against the film doing the business when it arrives at the end of July.

It is likely that plans are already tentatively in place for a potential sequel if the numbers add up, and we all know that Johnson isn't adverse to returning to a franchise on one or two occasions, such as Jumanji, which in many ways is similar to Jungle Cruise with its tropical setting and wild animals abound, only without anyone rolling dice. While many would love to see Jungle Cruise on the big screen, for those still not quite ready to return to cinemas, the film will also be available on Disney+ Premier on July 30th as well.