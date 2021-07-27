Based on the long-running riverboat ride, Jungle Cruise premiered at Disneyland, Anaheim on Saturday night to largely favorable reactions. Starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt in the lead, Jungle Cruise is an epic adventure set in the early 20th century. The film follows wisecracking riverboat captain Frank Wolff (Johnson) guiding a determined researcher Lily Houghton (Blunt), and her brother MacGregor (Jack Whitehall) on an expedition to discover a tree with healing abilities that could benefit modern medicine. While this makes the film sound like Anacondas 2, Jungle Cruise is inspired by Indiana Jones and The African Queen. A few early reactions have even compared it to The Mummy, owing to some scary sequences. The trio will have to navigate their way through the dangerous Jungle while fighting off deadly animals and a German prince with a U-boat. Jungle Cruise is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from a screenplay by Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa. Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti also star in the film.

Jungle Cruise has had a long road to production. The film has been in development since 2015 and finished filming in 2018. But reshoots and the global health crisis delayed it to 2021. Jungle Cruise will finally hit theaters and Disney+ simultaneously on July 30. While it promises to be a family-friendly blockbuster, those who don't want to go out can catch the film at home on Disney+ Premier Access.

Rob Keyes of ScreenRant compared the Jungle Cruise to classic adventure films like Romancing the Stone, African Quee n, and Indiana Jones.

I watched #JungleCruise today. @TheRock's been saying for two years that it's inspired by Indiana Jones, Romancing the Stone, and African Queen, and that's exactly the way it plays. It's super fun, with lots of heart, and after the first 10 minutes you'll be locked in. More plz. pic.twitter.com/HXczcwOieA — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) July 25, 2021

Steven Weintraub of Collider praised director Jaume Collet-Serra and the nostalgic nods to the boat ride.

After watching #junglecruise now understand why @TheRock wanted Jaume Collet-Serra to direct #BlackAdam. ‘Jungle Cruise’ is such a fun adventure that works for all ages. Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson have fantastic chemistry & it’s loaded with nods to ride. Thumbs way up. pic.twitter.com/Ljf2MqzE5F — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 25, 2021

Courtney Howard of Variety said, "an epic adventure - a throwback blockbuster we've been missing, a la The Mummy (99), Pirates Of The Caribbean, The African Queen & Romancing The Stone rolled into 1. A thrill ride you'll want to see repeatedly. The most fun you'll have at the movies all Summer."

#JungleCruise is a film that blessedly doesn’t take itself too seriously. Deliriously, delightfully outlandish, crackling & campy in the best ways. There’s also quite a few ace puns that had me howling. The world isn’t ready for what Jesse Plemons is slinging. He’s a mad genius. pic.twitter.com/yc0R062WHv — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) July 25, 2021

#JungleCruise is an epic adventure - a throwback blockbuster we’ve been missing, a la THE MUMMY (99), PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN, THE AFRICAN QUEEN & ROMANCING THE STONE rolled into 1. A thrill ride you’ll want to see repeatedly. The most fun you’ll have at the movies all Summer. pic.twitter.com/GdX3NK6FQE — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) July 25, 2021

Erick Davis from Fandango too called the film "a lot of fun - a big, fantastical adventure that feels similar in tone to the Pirates Of The Caribbean movies" while praising the chemistry of the cast and Jesse Plemons in particular.

Disney’s #JungleCruise is a lot of fun - a big, fantastical adventure that feels similar in tone to the PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN movies & is packed with surprises. Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt are great together, but Jesse Plemons is a riot. Tons of nods to the ride it’s based on pic.twitter.com/tuQpWCEgFT — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 25, 2021

#JungleCruise legit feels like a theme park ride -- and I like rides quite a bit. Had a good time with the mythology and the action, but the biggest winner of the bunch here is the cast chemistry. Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson and Jack Whitehall are mighty charming together. pic.twitter.com/ItBirVrcGd — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) July 25, 2021

Disney's #JungleCruise is an absolute delight! It's funny, full of derring do and reminds me of classic adventure movies from my childhood. Emily Blunt, @TheRock and @jackwhitehall are having a blast and it shows! Serious Romancing the Stone vibes and I'm absolutely here for it! pic.twitter.com/hK0yu7UGMK — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) July 25, 2021

#JungleCruise is everything that a lover of the theme park ride could hope for! Love the nods to the ride. #EmilyBlunt and #DwayneJohnson are a delightful duo. The villains are entertaining. The action is exciting. So much fun, all around!@JungleCruise@TheRockpic.twitter.com/DJvCj6hGhE — Christina Radish (@ChristinaRadish) July 25, 2021

Scott Menzel says,"Jungle Cruise is a big, fun & entertaining summer adventure for the entire family. Dwayne Johnson charms & delights as the script truly plays to his strengths. I loved the nods to the theme park ride & the banter between Johnson/Blunt. They make a great comedic duo."

Jungle Cruise is Indiana Jones meets Pirates of the Caribbean meets Stephen Sommers’ The Mummy. And while it is one of the better films of the summer, it is not without its flaws including being a bit too long, poor character development, and some questionable editing choices. — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) July 25, 2021

#JungleCruise is a fun Indiana Jones like adventure geared towards a younger audience that runs a bit too long but works more often than not. A good mixture of action, humor, and chemistry between the lead characters keeps things entertaining for the majority of it. While most of — Dennis Tzeng 曾逸凡 (@ThinkHero) July 25, 2021

Shannon McGrew praised the horror inspired sequences and the impressive creature designs.

#JungleCruise swings for the fences with a grand and over-the-top film that knows exactly what it is. Director Jaume Collet-Serra’s horror roots shines through with some impressive creature designs - horror fans will be delighted with the darker portions of this film. pic.twitter.com/tDz9nZwQiK — Shannon ???????? @ Screaming into the Void (@shannon_mcgrew) July 25, 2021

Judging by the reactions, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt shine in the lead roles and have great chemistry. The throwbacks to classic movies and the subtle nods to the ride were also appreciated. Both Johnson and Blunt have previously stated in interviews that Jungle cruise is full of corny dad jokes and doesn't take itself too seriously. The early reactions are in line with that. Overall, Jungle Cruise looks like a fun movie that deserves a theatrical experience.

The domestic box office is finding its footing, all thanks to blockbusters like Black Widow and Fast & Furious 9. Jungle Cruise could prove to be another solid entry in Disney's successful slate of live-action films. Plus, positive audience reactions will further boost the box office numbers. Disney may have anticipated the positive audience response, considering discussions of a sequel have already started at the studio. It looks like Disney has found a substitute for their Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise.