Audiences will be able to join Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise from the safety of their own homes soon, and for free (minus subscription), with the Disney outing now due to hit Disney+ on November 12. The movie was released back in July, hitting theaters and Disney+ Premier Access simultaneously, but it won't be long before all subscribers can visit, or perhaps even revisit, the fantasy adventure flick.

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney's Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila-his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities-possessing the power to change the future of medicine.

Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate-and mankind's-hangs in the balance. Jaume Collet-Serra steers Jungle Cruise, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.

The movie was initially scheduled for release back in 2019, before being moved to 2020. Jungle Cruise was then postponed again amid the ongoing global situation and weariness over theatrical releases. This led to Disney announcing that the movie would instead be released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access. Despite all the drama, Jungle Cruise has found much financial success, grossing over $204 million worldwide making it the tenth highest grossing movie of 2021, and raking in $30 million from worldwide Disney+ Premier sales in its opening weekend.

Despite mixed reviews from critics, Jungle Cruise is also set to launch a new franchise for Disney, with talk of a sequel taking place quickly following the movie's release. It has now been confirmed that Jungle Cruise 2 will indeed set sail, with Johnson and Blunt both set to reprise their roles. Michael Green is currently developing the script, with Jaume Collet-Serra expected to return as director.

"Em & I raisin' a glass to you in celebration of our official JUNGLE CRUISE SEQUEL," Johnson said on social media of the news of a sequel. "THANK YOU and your families around the world for discovering and loving our film ~ in theaters and in your living rooms. And a HUGE MAHALO for making JUNGLE CRUISE cross that $100M mark at the US box office. JUNGLE CRUISE is only the 4th movie of 2021 to achieve that milestone. Not an easy accomplishment these days, so thank you guys so much. Let's get this sequel on the road....Jaume Collet-Serra back to direct. Michael Green back to write. And I get to tag along as Emily Blunt's sidekick. #JungleCruise #AdventureOfALifetime."

Jungle Cruise will be made available for free to Disney+ subscribers starting on November 12. This date, which is known as Disney+ Day this year, will also include the streaming premiere of Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.