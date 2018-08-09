Disney's Jungle Cruise is currently filming and star Dwayne Johnson shared an incredible video that shows off the gorgeous and gigantic set of the film on social media. At the end of July, Dwayne Johnson and co-star Emily Blunt announced that production had begun on this movie based on the world-famous ride at the Disneyland theme parks. In the new video, Johnson reveals that Walt Disney was actually the first person to ever to be the Skipper on the attraction upon its completion in 1955.

In the new set video from the Jungle Cruise, Dwayne Johnson shares the massive area where they're filming, and it looks awesome. Johnson notes that the set was made from scratch, which makes it even more unbelievable. In the caption for the video, Johnson dedicates the Jungle Cruise movie to Walt Disney, in honor of the creator being the first-ever Skipper. Johnson also talked about how honored he is to be a part of the project. He had this to say.

"This movie has been years in the making and from the bottom of my heart I am so honored, we are all so honored, to bring this rich story and movie to life for all of you guys around the world."

The Jungle Cruise ride was one of the first attractions to be introduced at Disneyland, making its debut on the opening day of the park which was July 17th, 1955. The Jungle Cruise movie was first announced back in 2006 and then again in 2011 with Tom Hanks attached to star. However, it wasn't until 2015 that it was announced that Dwayne Johnson was on board to star in the film.

Jungle Cruise stars Dwayne Johnson as a boat captain who takes a scientist (Emily Blunt) and her brother (Jack Whitehall) on a mission to find a mysterious tree that is thought to contain healing powers. From there, the animals and another expedition will make things a little bit harder than originally thought. In addition to Johnson, Blunt, and Whitehall, the movie also stars Edgar Ramirez, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. It's believed that Ramirez's character is the villain in the film, though that has yet to be officially announced at this time.

Disney's Jungle Cruise movie was originally set to open on October 4th, 2019, but it has since gotten pushed back one week and will now open on October 11th, 2019 instead. In the end, one week isn't going to make that much of a difference for the highly anticipated Disney live-action movie. As with most things that Dwayne Johnson is attached to, the film will more than likely be a worldwide smash at the box office upon its release next fall. While we wait for some more details in regard to the story, you can check out the expansive set for the movie below, provided to us by the Jungle Cruise Twitter account.