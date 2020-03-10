Disney has revealed a new trailer for Jungle Cruise. This action/adventure flick comes from director Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows, The Commuter) and stars two A-listers in the form of Dwayne Johson and Emily Blunt, who are steering the ship. This is, in some ways, one of the riskier movies Disney has made in a while, as it's not a sequel, remake or adaptation. Yes, it's based on a ride, but it's a new story and new isn't always rewarded these days. But, based on this new trailer, it looks like they've crafted something quite fun.

The trailer kicks off with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt having a conversation that sets up the story at hand. Blunt's character is looking for a tree with mythical healing powers, but with it comes the risk of awakening a very evil presence. From there, we get glimpses of the quest, with lots of action and peril along the way. It looks like Pirates of the Caribeean by way of Romancing the Stone. That is to say, it looks like it could be an absolute blast.

The story was cooked up by Glenn Ficarra, John Requa and Michael Green, with Ficarra and Requa penning the screenplay. As for Jaume Collet-Serra, he's made quite a few successful mid-budget action flicks in his day, such as Non-Stop and Run All Night, as well as some horror movies like House of Wax and Orphan. But this is his first true blockbuster. Apparently, it went quite well, as Dwayne Johnson will be working with him again on Black Adam, the actor's long-gestating DC Comics adaptation.

Jungle Cruise centers on Lily, who travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists the help of Frank, a questionable skipper to guide her downriver on his run-down boat, La Quila. Lily is determined to locate an ancient tree with incredible healing properties, holding the power to change the future of medicine. The unlikely duo is thrust into an epic adventure with one another where they encounter innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all hiding within the deceptive beauty of the grand rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes are raised as the fate of mankind hangs in the balance.

In addition to the trailer, the studio has also released a new theatrical poster, as well as character posters for Lily and Frank, which we've included for you to check out. The cast also includes Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti. As for Emily Blunt, this is just part of a massive year for her, which also includes A Quiet Place: Part II. Will this end up kickstarting a new franchise for the Mouse House? Could this be the spiritual successor to Pirates of the Caribbean? We shall find out soon enough. Jungle Cruise is set to hit theaters on July 24 from Disney. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.