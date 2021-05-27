Ahead of its premiere in theaters and on Disney+ this summer, Jungle Cruise has gotten a new trailer and poster. Starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt, the movie is scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 30. That same day, it will also be available to watch on Disney+ with Premier Access. You can watch the new official trailer below.

With a story by John Norville, Josh Goldstein, Glenn Ficarra, and John Requa, the Jungle Cruise screenplay was written by Ficarra, Requa, and Michael Green. Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows, The Commuter) directs. Along with Johnson and Blunt, the movie stars Édgar Ramírez (The Undoing), Jack Whitehall (Bad Education), Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad), and Paul Giamatti (Billions).

The producers are John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment; Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions; and Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co., with Scott Sheldon and Doug Merrifield serving as executive producers.

Jungle Cruise is inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride. Per the official logline, the movie is "an adventure- filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff (Johnson) and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt). Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila-his ramshackle-but- charming boat.

Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities-possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate-and mankind's-hangs in the balance."

Dwayne Johnson and director Jaume Collet-Serra are collaborating again on another major project. Currently, the two are working on Black Adam, a superhero movie for Warner Bros. that will see Johnson starring as the titular Marvel character. Collet-Serra is directing the feature, which also stars Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan. That movie will be released in theaters almost one year to the day after Jungle Cruise, with Black Adam's premiere scheduled for July 29, 2022.

Johnson's co-star Emily Blunt is also about to hit theaters in another big role ahead of the premiere of Jungle Cruise this summer. On May 28, John Krasinksi's horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II will premiere, featuring Blunt reprising her role from the original movie. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+ 45 days after its premiere. Written and directed by Krasinski, the sequel also stars Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Djimon Hounsou.

Jungle Cruise is set to be released in theaters on July 30, simultaneously releasing that same day through Disney+ with Premier Access for $30. This follows years of significant delays, as the movie was first planned to be released in 2019. After getting pushed to 2020, it was delayed to this year again because of the pandemic. In any case, the wait has created a lot of anticipation. The new official trailer comes to us from the official YouTube page for The Rock.