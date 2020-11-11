Paramount Pictures has provided us with an exclusive clip from their gritty boxing drama Jungleland. In the movie, Charlie Hunnam and Jack O'Connell play brothers trying to escape their circumstances by traveling across the country for a no holds barred boxing match that becomes a fight for their lives. Jungleland was directed by Max Winkler, and is now available on Premium Video-On-Demand and Digital as of November 10th, from Paramount Home Entertainment.

In Jungleland, Stanley (Charlie Hunnam) and Lion (Jack O'Connell) are two brothers struggling to stay relevant in the underground world of bare-knuckle boxing. When Stanley fails to pay back a dangerous crime boss (Jonathan Majors), they're forced to deliver an unexpected traveler as they journey across the country for a high stakes fighting tournament. While Stanley trains Lion for the fight of his life, a series of events threaten to tear the brothers apart, but their love for one another and belief in a better life keep them going in this gripping drama that proves family pulls no punches.

Our exclusive clip from Jungleland finds the two brothers in a tense conversation at a diner. Stanley and Lion are talking about their options, though they both know that there really only is one, which is to fight. However, Lion seems to be at his breaking point with Stanley, noting that his brother often takes over things and ruins them. Max Winkler recently spoke about the brotherly relationship and says, "It's kind of like all relationships, where they both need each other and they also know the best thing for each other is to walk the other way. And we always saw Charlie's character as more of a single mother than an older brother, you know? All he does in his life is try to give his younger brother the best chance possible to succeed."

The aforementioned Jungleland scene spotlights the chemistry between Charlie Hunnam and Jack O'Connell, who have both been praised by critics who have already seen the movie. Max Winkler says, "they're just incredibly authentic actors who really have to say very little to get the emotionality across because of how internalized all of their performances are. And you can see their faces and know what we're supposed to be feeling." Charlie Hunnam believes that the credit should go to his director. "It's a testament to Max [Winkler]'s great writing but it just felt like a fresh character, in terms of general film history," says Hunnam.

Charlie Hunnam also recently spoke about how easy it was to collaborate with Jack O'Connell. "Jack is extraordinary," says Hunnam. "I was incredibly excited to have the opportunity to work with him. He has a really singular process and he's an incredibly intuitive actor, so you're not gonna really spend a lot of time talking theory with Jack." The Sons of Anarchy star also noted that the two actors didn't have to work together behind-the-scenes very much to get to what we see on the screen. You can check out a sample of their onscreen chemistry above.