Paramount has released a trailer for the long-awaited Jungleland. Charlie Hunnam and Jack O'Connell play brothers trying to escape their circumstances by travelling across the country for a no holds barred boxing match that becomes a fight for their lives. The movie is directed by Max Winkler, and written by Theodore Bressman, David Branson Smith, and Winkler. Jungleland debuts on Premium Video-On-Demand and for Digital purchase November 10th from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Stanley (Charlie Hunnam) and Lion (Jack O'Connell) are two brothers struggling to stay relevant in the underground world of bare-knuckle boxing. When Stanley fails to pay back a dangerous crime boss (Jonathan Majors), they're forced to deliver an unexpected traveler as they journey across the country for a high stakes fighting tournament. While Stanley trains Lion for the fight of his life, a series of events threaten to tear the brothers apart, but their love for one another and belief in a better life keep them going in this gripping drama that proves family pulls no punches.

For seven seasons, Charlie Hunnam starred as Jax Teller in FX's Sons of Anarchy, which is the highest rated drama in the network's history. Since wrapping Sons, Hunnam starred in Guy Ritchie's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword; James Gray's Lost City of Z with Sienna Miller and Robert Pattinson; Papillon for Michael Noer, alongside Rami Malek and Eve Hewson; and then Jungleland for Max Winkler, with Jack O'Connell and Jessica Barden. Most recently, Hunnam worked with Justin Kurzel on The True History of the Kelly Gang and reunited with Guy Ritchie on The Gentlemen. Hunnam will make his return to TV in 2021 as the lead in Shantaram for Apple TV+, which is based on Gregrory David Roberts' best-selling novel. Hunnam had this to say about why he signed on to star in Jungleland.

"For me, it was just the originality and singularity of the writing-the quality of the writing and the aspirations. I like the themes; I like the idea of creating an environment that would promote classic masculinity and then subvert the relationship of the two protagonists within that environment."

Max Winkler has an obsession with Guy Ritchie and his King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, which Charlie Hunnam starred in. "I'd always wanted to write sort of an unconventional love story," Winkler recently said when talking about making Jungleland. He continued, "and this one is about brothers." Winkler knew from the start that he wanted to tackle "toxic masculinity and brotherhood, [because] this type of love story is not something you see a lot. We sent it to Charlie with our fingers crossed, and it was then that we really started kicking in gear."

Max Winkler wrote and directed Jungleland, which received its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. Winkler is currently adapting and will direct adventure photographer Ben Moon's memoir Denali: A Man, A Dog, A Friendship Of A Lifetime, which will reteam Winkler with Charlie Hunnam. Winkler also directed the pilot and will executive produce Cruel Summer. You can check out the trailer for Jungleland above, thanks to the Paramount Movies YouTube channel.