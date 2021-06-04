Netflix is not moving forward with Jupiter's Legacy season 2, meaning that the superhero show based on Mark Millar's comic of the same name will be a one-and-done venture. And an expensive one at that. As reports have emerged following the show's unceremonious cancelation, it has now been revealed that it came with a massive $200 million budget. In a word? Ouch.

How bad were the metrics? JUPITER'S LEGACY debuted May 7 on Netflix and today, with no one using the word "cancelled," the show is done. The cast is being released from their contracts. https://t.co/tb4sJaWBRY — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) June 2, 2021

Jupiter's Legacy was meant to have multiple seasons and was viewed as a way for Netflix to get into the superhero game, much in the way that Amazon managed to do with The Boys. Unfortunately, that didn't pan out. As THR report Borys Kit revealed on Twitter after the news broke, this was a truly disastrous business move for Netflix. In a series of tweets, here's what he had to say about it.

"How bad were the metrics? Jupiter's Legacy debuted May 7 on Netflix and today, with no one using the word 'canceled,' the show is done. The cast is being released from their contracts. Jupiter's Legacy, for the many who didn't watch it, was supposed to go on for several seasons and had a big reveal/cliffhangery ending. Mark Millar even was launching a new 12 issue comic tied to it. But credit to Millar for pirouetting, moving on to his next comic adaptation (Supercrooks) and making Jupiter's Legacy a 'universe,' and giving it an 'anthology' umbrella. Also, per sources, Jupiter's Legacy cost around $200 million, reshoots and everything included, so this is a sizeable loss.

As explained, Mark Millar and Millarworld, the writer's company that was purchased by Netflix in 2017, are cutting losses and moving on.Supercooks will be set in the same universe and will effectively turn this into an anthology play. But that $200 million figure is damning. The most expensive of expensive blockbusters hardly ever get anywhere near that range. That's Avengers money we're talking about. When investing that kind of change, the hope is that it will keep the content coming for years to come.

JUPITER'S LEGACY, for the many who didn't watch it,

was supposed to go on for several seasons and had a big reveal/cliffhangery ending. Mark Millar even was launching a new 12 issue comic tied to it. https://t.co/dwUaRD9n2M — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) June 2, 2021

Jupiter's Legacy centers on the world's first generation of superheroes. After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, they are now looking to their children to keep that legacy going. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents' reputations. The cast includes Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, Matt Lanter and Ian Quinlan. Mark Millar, Frank Quitely, Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Dan McDermott, Steven S. DeKnight, James Middleton and Sang Kyu Kim served as the show's executive producers.

But credit to Millar for pirouetting, moving on to his next comic adaptation (SUPERCROOKS) and making Jupiter's Legacy a "universe," and giving it an "anthology" umbrella. https://t.co/eR1TEjUrjZ — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) June 2, 2021

The show holds a rough 38 percent critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but the audience score is at a respectable 72 percent. Netflix still has quite a bit invested in Millarworld. Other projects in the works from that universe include The Magic Order and American Jesus as TV shows, with Reborn, Empress, Huck, Prodigy and Sharkey The Bounty Hunter in development as movies. You can check out the original post from Borys Kit's Twitter.