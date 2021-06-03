The cast of Netflix's superhero series Jupiter's Legacy have been released from their contractual commitments, effectively ending the show after just one season. Instead, the streaming giant and writer Mark Millar will work towards developing other projects set within the Jupiter's Legacy universe, beginning with Supercrooks.

"I'm really proud of what the team achieved with Jupiter's Legacy and the amazing work everyone did on that origin season," Mark Millar said in a statement. "I've been asked a lot about what we're planning next with this world and the answer is to see what the super-villains are getting up to. I've always loved crime stories from Scorsese to Tarantino and super-villains are always the most fun part of any superhero story."

"To do something exclusively focused on the villains they fight just feels incredibly fresh as we explore what it's like to be a bad guy in a world crawling with good guys who want to put you in jail," he continued. "Jupiter's Legacy is a vast and rich space with lots of characters to mine and so I'm happy to share that our next step here is a live-action version of the 'Supercrooks' comic I created with Leinil Francis Yu a few years back. Given where we're going next, we've made the tough call of letting our incredible cast out of their show commitment as we continue to thoughtfully develop all realms of the 'Jupiter's Legacy' saga. We're confident we'll return to it later and just want to say thanks to you guys for your continued support and to the cast and crew who made this look so great."

Written by Mark Millar with artwork from Leinil Francis Yu, Supercrooks will follow a group of villains planning a monumental heist. The live-action show, which is currently in its early stages, is being developed alongside an anime-style series based on the same material, with Netflix planning to spawn an anthology franchise off of Jupiter's Legacy, rather than continue the central story which began with the first season last month.

While Millar does say that he is confident Jupiter's Legacy will return at some stage, don't hold your breath. The first season, which was developed by ﻿Daredevil's ﻿Steven S. DeKnight, received a largely mixed response from critics, which most assuredly would have come as a disappointment to the streaming service, who had no doubt hoped to match the solid reviews of Amazon's The Boys and more recently the animated series, Invincible.

Despite seemingly ending Jupiter's Legacy before it really had much of a chance to get going, Netflix still have several projects in development for their Millarworld franchise, including American Jesus, which follows a twelve-year-old boy who suddenly discovers he is the returned Jesus Christ, Huck, which follows a simple man in a small town who uses his special abilities to do a good deed each day, and Sharkey the Bounty Hunter, which is set in a sci-fi universe and follows Sharkey, a blue-collar bounty-hunter, who tracks criminals across the galaxy in his converted, rocket-powered ice-cream truck.

So, are you disappointed to see Jupiter's Legacy end so soon? For those who do still wish to dive in to the short-live series, which stars Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Leslie Bibb, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade and Matt Lanter, the first season is available to stream on Netflix. This comes to us from Deadline.