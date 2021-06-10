Following the somewhat surprising cancellation of Netflix's new superhero series, Jupiter's Legacy, several cast members have taken to social media to share their reactions to the disappointing news. Leslie Bibb, who played Grace Kennedy-Sampson AKA Lady Liberty in the show said, "MY BAES...i stand with my brothers in arms @joshduhamel @bendanielsss @mattlanter @mikewadeactor...this union is something i believed in and i will miss wholeheartedly...love you friends... xolb #jupiterslegacy."

This was following by Matt Lanter, who portrayed George Hutchence AKA Skyfox, with the actor echoing a lot of these sentiments saying, "This 1st photo seems fitting. A gang of friends who once was. Thank you to my incredible cast, crew and creatives behind #JupitersLegacy. What an experience you all made this....It's not every day that a kid like me gets to be a superhero."

Finally, Andrew Horton, who starred as Brandon Sampson AKA The Paragon said, "I'm gutted. Jupiter's Legacy was a once in a lifetime experience and one I will never forget. I'm sad and sorry that we don't get to continue this journey. I feel as though we had barely scratched the surface with this one, but as the inimitable Jim Carey once said "that's the way the cookie crumbles" A huge thank you to every single person involved in this titan of a project; we should be incredibly proud of what we created, regardless of the outcome."

He concluded by thanking everyone involved saying, "Thank you to @netflix for the opportunity. Thank you to @mrmarkmillar for creating Jupiter's Legacy. Thank you to Steven DeKnight for taking a chance on a nobody. Thank you to everyone who has watched the show," before ending his message with "On to the next one."

Clearly the cast are as disappointed as fans of the show are by the news. While the series was likely supposed to begin the streaming giant's Millarworld franchise, with plans no doubt in place to spawn several seasons alongside the various properties based on the work of comic book writer Mark Millar that are currently being developed, Jupiter's Legacy has instead been grounded before it even had a chance to really take flight, ending after just one season.

Sadly, the show's first season was met with mixed reviews, only able to achieve an approval rating of 38% on Rotten Tomatoes. While the review-aggregation is certainly not the be-all and end-all, it does offer some idea of poor reception to Jupiter's Legacy, which was likely a major factor, along with the astronomical production cost, in Netflix deciding to end the show so abruptly.

But fear not Netflix viewers, as it's not totally over for Jupiter's Legacy, with the streaming giant and Mark Millar instead planning a spin-off titled Super Crooks, which will follow a team of thieves, the titular "super crooks", as they go about a heist after one member tries to cheat the biggest mob casino in Vegas. Millar has also since expressed confidence that a second season of Jupiter's Legacy will be produced in the future. Just don't hold your breath.