Jupiter's Legacy creator Mark Millar has shared several new character posters and promos, each one showing off a member of the superpowered family. Led by Daredevil's Steven S. DeKnight, the upcoming adaptation of Millar and Frank Quitely's comic book of the same name is due to premiere on Netflix next month.

The Jupiter's Legacy posters each depict a different member of the principal cast, beginning with Transformers star Josh Duhamel as Sheldon Sampson AKA The Utopian, "The leader of the Union of Justice and patriarch of the Sampson family." Alongside him is his wife, "Lady Liberty, played by @mslesliebibb, wife to the Utopian, mother to Chloe and Brandon, and an original member of the six."

Their son Brandon Sampson AKA Paragon, played by Andrew Horton, will play a major role in the series as he tries to live up to his father's legacy. The superhero couple also have a daughter, Chloe Sampson, played by Elena Kampouris, who is described as "Model, influencer, daughter of the Utopian, and anything but a hero."

Much like the comic, the show will center on Sheldon and Grace's relationship with their children, who were also born with powers of their own. However, they've both found themselves disillusioned with the duties of a superhero, with Brandon believing that all the real threats died out years ago, while Chloe prefers a life of hard partying and drug use.

The final poster depicts Ben Daniels (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Crown as Sheldon Sampson's older brother, Walter, who becomes Brainwave and wields psychic powers which enable him to separate another person's mind from their physical body and imprison them in a "psychic painting" of his own creation. He believes that he and he alone knows how to make the world a better place and won't let anyone stop him from achieving it.

Jupiter's Legacy follows the story of the world's first superheroes, who received their powers in the 1930s. Fast-forwarding to the present day, they have become the revered elder guard, but their superpowered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents. The events are kicked into gear by Sheldon Sampson, a patriotic American who lost everything in the Stock Market Crash of 1929. Together with a small group of his friends and family, Sampson charters a boat to a mysterious island 600 miles west of Cape Verde after the island appears to him in a dream.

After journeying to the island with his brother Walter and a group of five old college friends, including his future wife Grace, Sampson returns to the United States and becomes The Utopian, a Superman analogue, with the others also imbued with different powers. Together, they form a Justice League-esque team called The Union.

The story is a sprawling superhero epic, with Millar himself likening the upcoming live action series to several tentpole franchises. "I wanted to do one story that would become the biggest superhero epic of all time," he said. "I wanted to do the superhero Lord of the Rings that would be timeless and just a bumper collection of books people would be reading in 50 or 100 years time... [Jupiter's Legacy is like The Godfather] in the sense that it's about an unusual family at the heart of the most outrageous situation. But it feels incredibly human and very layered because you can relate to everybody within the story and it gives it that humanity."

Jupiter's Legacy will debut on Netflix on May 7, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Mark Millar's Twitter account.