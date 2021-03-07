When it comes to comic book creators, few names are as popular in Hollywood as Mark Millar. His comics have consistently been turned into major box-office hits, from Kick-Ass to The Kingsman, to Captain America: Civil War. Now, Netflix is preparing to release the live-action series adaptation of Jupiter's Legacy, a comic series that Millar first published in 2013. In an interview with EW, Millar described the upcoming adaptation as a superhero epic with echoes of The Lord of the Rings and The Godfather.

"I wanted to do one story that would become the biggest superhero epic of all time. I wanted to do the superhero Lord of the Rings that would be timeless and just a bumper collection of books people would be reading in 50 or 100 years time... [Jupiter's Legacy is like The Godfather] in the sense that it's about an unusual family at the heart of the most outrageous situation. But it feels incredibly human and very layered because you can relate to everybody within the story and it gives it that humanity."

The Jupiter's Legacy comics tell the story of a Superman-like character, named The Utopian, who shares his powers with a close circle of friends and relatives after a trip to a mysterious island. Armed with their powers, the group of heroes set about crafting a legacy of idealistic heroism that sets an example for the rest of the world.

In present times, that legacy has become an albatross around the neck of The Utopian's children, who struggle under the weight of living up to the standards set by their parents. Thus, a generational struggle starts to build up between the "classic" heroes from The Utopian's generation, and the new breed of "anti-heroes" looking to carve their own identity. According to Mark Millar, that struggle is the starting point for Jupiter's Legacy.

"It all ties into this big science-fiction concept. But then you can knuckle it down to something even simpler: what if the world's coolest guy, like Superman, married the world's coolest woman, like Wonder Woman, and they had these fucking awful children who would be like the Kardashians?... After almost a century of superheroes just maintaining the status quo the smart ones start wondering what happens if they break the rules the older heroes have held onto their entire lives. What happens if they step out of this repetitive cycle? This is our starting point and it just goes nuts from here."

The first look at the new show that has been shared by Netflix indicates that this is going to be the most faithful adaptation of a Mark Millar comic series yet. And hopefully, one of the best adaptations as well. Netflix's Jupiter's Legacy stars Josh Duhamel as The Utopian, Ben Daniels as Brain-Wave, Leslie Bibb as Lady Liberty, Elena Kampouris as Chloe Sampson, Andrew Horton as Brandon Sampson, Mike Wade as The Flare, Anna Akana as Raikou, and Matt Lanter as Skyfox. The series premieres on May 7 on Netflix. This news originated at Entertainment Weekly.