Shortly after the Jupiter's Legacy trailer dropped, a new poster has been released for Netflix and Mark Millar's upcoming family drama/superhero epic. In anticipation of the forthcoming trailer, this newly released poster depicts Transformers star Josh Duhamel as Sheldon Sampson AKA The Utopian, Earth's greatest hero and leader of the superhero team known as "The Union".

Big trailer drops today and it's a BEAUT! :D pic.twitter.com/Bcv57O1o7M — Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) April 7, 2021

Alongside him are some of the principal cast from the series including Law Abiding Citizen star Leslie Bibb as Grace Sampson AKA Lady Liberty, Sheldon's wife and one of the most powerful heroes on the planet, Elena Kampouris (My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2) as Chloe Sampson, Grace and Sheldon's daughter, and Andrew Horton (It Came from the Desert) as Brandon Sampson AKA Paragon, Grace and Sheldon's son. While the characters are all suited and booted in typical superhero costumes, the ordinary, dull living room surroundings highlight the dichotomy that drives the story.

Netflix's Jupiter's Legacy will follow the story of the world's first superheroes, who received their powers sometime in the 1930s. Fast-forwarding to the present day, they have become the revered elder guard, but their superpowered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents. The events are kicked into gear by Sheldon Sampson, a patriotic American who lost everything in the Stock Market Crash of 1929. Together with a small group of his friends and family, Sampson charters a boat to a mysterious island 600 miles west of Cape Verde after the island appears to him in a dream.

After journeying to the island with his brother Walter and a group of five old college friends, including his future wife Grace, Sampson returns to the United States and becomes The Utopian, a Superman analogue, with the others also imbued with different powers. Together, they form a Justice League-esque team called The Union.

The scope of Jupiter's Legacy is huge, telling a story that spans decades and detailing the adventures of the original superheroes, their children, and their children's children, with Millar recently promising fans of the franchise that Netflix's adaptation will not shy away from the scale of the original. "It's a 50-year story self-contained inside one franchise," he said. "It's got a cast of 50 or 60 super-characters. The story starts in 1929 and runs until the end of time. It runs through all time and space and explains the mystery of human existence, all tied into a superhero story."

Jupiter's Legacy is just the first of many projects in Netflix's planned Millarworld. Revolving the many critically acclaimed works of comic book writer Mark Millar (Kick-Ass, The Kingsman) the streaming giant has partnered with Millar to bring many of his lesser-known creations to life. These include American Jesus, which follows a twelve-year-old boy who suddenly discovers he is the returned Jesus Christ, Huck, which follows a simple man in a small town who uses his special abilities to do a good deed each day, and Sharkey the Bounty Hunter, which is set in a sci-fi universe and follows Sharkey, a blue-collar bounty-hunter, who tracks criminals across the galaxy in his converted, rocket-powered ice-cream truck.

Jupiter's Legacy is set to premiere on Netflix on May 7, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Mark Millar's official Twitter account.