A new trailer for Netflix's superhero series, Jupiter's Legacy, has now been released, giving us a further glimpse at the superpowered familiar drama to come. Starring Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Leslie Bibb, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade and Matt Lanter, Jupiter's Legacy promises a superhero epic with a difference and is the first of many Mark Millar projects being adapted for the streaming platform.

Based on the comic book of the same name, Jupiter's Legacy follows the story of the world's first superheroes who received their powers in the 1930s. In the present day, they're the revered elder guard but their superpowered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents.

Josh Duhamel (Transformers, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One) stars as Sheldon Sampson AKA The Utopian, a patriotic American who lost everything in the Stock Market Crash of 1929. Together with a small group of his friends and family, Sampson charters a boat to a mysterious island 600 miles west of Cape Verde after the island appears to him in a dream. He returns to the United States and becomes The Utopian, a Superman analogue, and forms the superhero team The Union.

Ben Daniels (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Crown, stars as Sheldon Sampson's older brother, Walter, who becomes Brainwave and wields psychic powers which enable him to separate another person's mind from their physical body and imprison them in a "psychic painting" of his own creation.

Written by Mark Millar with art by Frank Quitely, the Jupiter's Legacy source material was released in 2013 by Image Comics. The story is a sprawling superhero epic, with Millar himself describing the upcoming live action series as being "part-2001, part-Avengers, part-Godfather II".

Millar has frequently teased the Netflix adaptation's grandiosity, comparing the series to the likes of other cinematic classics such as The Lord of the Rings. "I wanted to do one story that would become the biggest superhero epic of all time," he said. "I wanted to do the superhero Lord of the Rings that would be timeless and just a bumper collection of books people would be reading in 50 or 100 years time... [Jupiter's Legacy is like The Godfather] in the sense that it's about an unusual family at the heart of the most outrageous situation. But it feels incredibly human and very layered because you can relate to everybody within the story and it gives it that humanity."

Jupiter's Legacy is just the beginning of Netflix's exploration of Millarworld, with Millar himself having praised the streaming giant for their commitment to adapting his work in the best way possible. "My wife Lucy and I are eleven months into our jobs at Netflix and it's everything we hoped for to the power of ten," Millar said in 2018 when the various projects were first announced.

"To see a movie based on your work every couple of years is incredibly exciting, but to see them all happening at once like this and with talent this high-end is just off the scale. These are writers and directors I've privately been sending fan-mail to over the last eighteen months so to be working with them all is just enormously exciting. This really is the greatest creative environment I've ever worked in. I can't wait to switch on my computer every morning."

Adapted for Netflix by Daredevil's Steven S. DeKnight, who will serve as showrunner and executive producer as well as direct the first episode, Jupiter's Legacy is set to premiere on the streaming service later this year on May 7, 2021.