The quick cancellation of Netflix's new superhero series Jupiter's Legacy came as quite the shock to both fans and cast members alike. Now, more details have emerged regarding why the streaming giant decided not to move forward with a second season of the show, which had always been assumed to be the beginning of the platform's Millarworld universe.

According to a new in-depth report, it seems that Jupiter's Legacy was very unlikely to receive a second season from the very beginning due to behind-the-scenes problems plaguing the series. As is already know, the show went through major changes from the outset, with showrunner Steven DeKnight replaced by executive producer Sang Kyu Kim. According to the report, DeKnight and Netflix clashed on the budget for the show, with the former advocating for $12 million per episode, a hefty price tag for an unestablished show. The streamer eventually settled on $9 million per episode, but these costs continued to balloon to wallet-straining proportions, with a source claiming that in the end Netflix was spending $15 million per episode.

Louis Leterrier, the filmmaker behind Netflix's acclaimed Dark Crystal and Lupin series, was "brought in at the eleventh hour as a consultant" in an attempt to fix things, but unfortunately further reshuffling, including Bela Bajaria, who took the mantle as head of global TV and reportedly wanted to put her own stamp on the series, resulted in too much chaos behind-the-scenes.

The backstage changes were "seen as too late to save the troubled show," claims the report, and thanks to its pause in production and extended post-production the series' intended $130 million budget had grown to $200 million come the end.

Jupiter's Legacy was met with high viewer numbers though, with Nielsen's streaming rankings reporting that it received "696 million minutes of view time" in its first week, rising to 1.02 billion minutes of viewing time from May 10 to 16. Sadly, even these hugely impressive figures were not enough to justify the budget, particularly when the series was not met particularly well by critics. "Unless the show is an undisputed hit, it's going to fall under the microscope," said one Jupiter's Legacy insider.

So far, Netflix and Mark Millar have downplayed the show's cancellation, with the latter even suggesting that a second season will happen eventually. "Given where we're going next, we've made the tough call of letting our incredible cast out of their show commitment as we continue to thoughtfully develop all realms of the Jupiter's Legacy saga," Millar said in a statement posted to social media. "We're confident we'll return to it later and just want to say thanks to you guys for your continued support and to the cast and crew who made this look so great."

For now, it looks like a ballooning budget and backstage drama have brought a swift end to Jupiter's Legacy, but fear not, as the streaming service plan to continue the universe in a spin-off titled Super Crooks, which will follow a team of thieves, the titular "super crooks", as they go about a heist after one member tries to cheat the biggest mob casino in Vegas. This comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.