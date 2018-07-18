Have you ever wanted to get your picture taken with a half-naked 25-foot Jeff Goldblum statue? You're in luck if you're in the London area from now until July 26th. In honor of the 25th anniversary of Jurassic Park, a massive statue paying tribute to Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm character has been constructed. The imagery of Jeff Goldblum with his shirt open after a T-Rex chase has gone on to become one of the most famous memes in history, which even rivals the popularity of the movie for certain age groups.

Streaming platform NowTV erected the Jeff Goldblum statue in Potters Field, in front of London's Tower Bridge, today. The statue is 25 feet long and 9.8 feet high and weighs over 330 lbs. It took over six weeks and 250 hours to complete the tribute to one of Jurassic Park's most iconic moments. It isn't clear why the statue of Goldblum was set up in England, since the movie doesn't take place there and Goldblum is not from there as well, which has been brought up by fans on social media.

Earlier this year, Funko released a set of Jurassic Park Pop! figures, which included the shirtless Dr. Ian Malcolm in the very same pose that the statue was molded to. Around that time, Goldblum was asked about the decision to appear nearly topless in the film, in a scene that really sticks out all of these years later. There was no real thought put into it, according to the actor. Goldblum figured they were supposed to be in Costa Rica and it was hot, so maybe unbutton the shirt for comfort. He explains.

"It's supposed to be Costa Rica, right? So things are hot and I'm sure I'm in some sort of fever. All the logic is that we got to get some of these wet clothes off immediately. As I remember, I don't think anybody fought me on that."

When asked if he knew that his shirtless Jurassic Park scene had become a world-famous meme over the years, Jeff Goldblum not only revealed that he is familiar with said social media currency, but he also likes to admire it as well. The actor says, "I admire them myself. It's great, the human body is beautiful in all ways." It's hard to argue with that, especially if there's now a giant statue of you in England that really seems out of place amongst the other scenery. There's Big Ben and now there's Big Jeff as well.

As previously noted, you can go visit the Jeff Goldblum statue at Potters Field in London from now until the 26th of this month. It isn't clear where the statue will be going next, but it does deserve to be on display somewhere that has the space. Possibly over to France in The Louvre? We'll keep any eye out for any more news concerning the final resting place of the massive Jurassic Park statue featuring Dr. Ian Malcolm in all of his shirtless glory. For now, you can check out some images of the statue below, thanks to NowTV.

