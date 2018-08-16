Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom arrived in theaters this summer and was a giant blockbuster hit. But it still can't quite compete with the original classic Jurassic Park, directed by Steven Spielberg and released in 1994. Younger fans who've never gotten to experience that first exciting sci-fi dino thriller the way it was meant to be seen are in luck, as Jurassic Park is stomping its way back to a theater near you very soon.

Few films have excited a generation of moviegoers as much as Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park. In honor of its 25th anniversary, Fathom Events and Universal Pictures are bringing Spielberg's revolutionary 1993 action-adventure film back to movie theaters nationwide this September.

Jurassic Park will play in more than 500 movie theaters across the U.S. on Sunday, September 16, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (local time); and at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 18, and Wednesday, September 19. Tickets to Jurassic Park screenings can be purchased online at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Screenings of Jurassic Park will be accompanied by a 17-minute "remake" of the movie created by fans around the world, who showcase both their passion for the prehistoric adventure and their boundless ingenuity, making this event a celebration both of the film and its legion of fans.

A defining pop-culture milestone of the 1990s, Jurassic Park is based on the best-selling novel by Michael Crichton, with a screenplay by Crichton and David Koepp. The film utilized digital visual effects in ways moviegoers had never seen before. Actors Sam Neill and Laura Dern star as paleontologists Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler, who, along with mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) are selected to tour an island theme park populated by cloned dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA. While the park's mastermind, billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), assures everyone that the facility is safe, they quickly find out otherwise when the predators break free and go on the hunt.

Jurassic Park also stars Ariana Richards, Joseph Mazzello, Wayne Knight, Martin Ferrero, BD Wong, Bob Peck and Samuel L. Jackson. Winner of three Academy Awards, including Best Sound Effects, Best Sound Editing and Best Visual Effects the film was largely shot on location in Kauai, Hawaii, and features an iconic musical score by composer John Williams.

Jurassic Park is a watershed achievement, a grand adventure, and a cinematic event all rolled into one," said Tom Lucas, Fathom Events VP of Studio Relations. "Fathom Events is tremendously proud to work with Universal Pictures to celebrate the movie's quarter-century milestone by presenting it, once again, on the big screen." You better hurry and get your tickets. To get your pumping your fist in the air and wiping away those tears of joy, we have the trailer here, which is sure to put a smile on your face. September can't get here quick enough.