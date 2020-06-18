Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park is the perfect blockbuster movie. Full of excitement, terror, and wonderful action sequences, the movie remains one of the greatest of all time and has spawned a monstrous franchise. Despite being almost 30 years old, the writer behind Jurassic Park, David Koepp, has been revealing brand new details about the movie and has talked a little about a scene that took place between the tyrannosaurus rex, the kids, and the river that was ultimately cut.

"I think when I got there he was showing me a bunch of boards he'd done. Some of which were more or less exactly as you see them in the movie. There was a sequence with the river and the Rex and the kids. But he thumbs past it and said 'Oh, we're not gonna do this.' It was cut very early on. There was so much that was going to be challenging and difficult, and had yet to be figured out technologically in that movie. That the idea of adding water to that made Mr. Jaws... it was gonna be hard enough."

While the scene made it as far as the storyboard stage, Steven Spielberg eventually decided to cut it from the movie, believing it to be too difficult, particularly with everything they were already trying to achieve with Jurassic Park. Though the scene sounds like it could have been a welcome addition to the dinosaur frights, Koepp suspects that Spielberg's apprehension surrounding the scene might well have been tied to past experiences with a different summer tentpole, namely Jaws.

Thanks to the ongoing issues of the animatronic shark that made us all afraid to go into the water, Spielberg was already fully aware of the taxing relationship between water and robotics, which no doubt led to the decision not to introduce the tyrannosaurus with the river.

The dinosaur troubles are set to continue soon, with the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion. Picking up after the events of 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Jurassic World: Dominion is being helmed by Safety Not Guaranteed and the first Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow, who wrote the screenplay with Emily Carmichael. The plot of the movie will be based on a story by Trevorrow and his writing partner, Derek Connolly. As with its predecessors, Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley will produce the film, with Trevorrow and director and Hollywood icon Steven Spielberg acting as executive producers.

Jurassic World: Dominion stars an ensemble cast including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze.and BD Wong. The movie also sees the return of characters from the original Jurassic Park, Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant, Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm, who will be brought back into the fray to once again tackle the prehistoric beasts. Filming on the movie recently started up again, with Jurassic World: Dominion currently scheduled to hit theaters on June 11, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Reelblend.