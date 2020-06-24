The Jurassic Park San Diego Comic-Con exclusive from Mattel this year is going to blow minds. They have decided to make a Dennis Nedry action figure, which is awesome enough on its own. However, they had to step it up and have him come inside the iconic Barbasol can from the movie. Wayne Knight's Nedry character attempted to smuggle some dinosaur embryos off of the island inside the can, but he didn't quite make it.

Introducing the Jurassic Park Barbasol Dennis Nedry Action Figure - 2020 Convention Exclusive from Mattel!



Pre-order goes live on Entertainment Eatry at 9am PST / 12pm est: https://t.co/uPfVUQlAeKpic.twitter.com/YEh7PCAfM5 — Jurassic Outpost (@JurassicOutpost) June 24, 2020

"Nedry! Nedry! We've got a Nedry figure here!" Based on the original Jurassic Park movie, this Barbasol Dennis Nedry Action Figure, a 2020 Convention Exclusive, is a must-have collectible for hardcore fans. The character is featured wearing his splashy Hawaiian shirt and shorts, measuring about 3 3/4-inches tall. Nedry comes with movie-accurate accessories that include the bag of money from Dodgson, a piece of pie, and the Barbasol can of embryos so you can reenact your favorite scenes, like the one where he gets killed.

The 7 1/2-inch tall packaging is based on the Barbasol Beard Buster shaving can seen in Jurassic Park, but this is no ordinary shaving cream can. It lights up and speaks authentic Dennis Nedry dialog from the movie. Twist the base of the can package to trigger the dramatic light effect, which also reveals the figure. Press the top of the can to hear these iconic lines Nedry says in the movie, including, "Ah, ah, ah! You didn't say the magic word," "Dodgson! Dodgson! We've got Dodgson here," "Don't get cheap on me, Dodgson," "Ah, no wonder you're extinct," and "I'm totally unappreciated in my time." It would be nice if there was a hidden Seinfeld Easter Egg hidden in there, but we don't need to get too greedy.

The Dennis Nedry Jurassic Park figure was put up for pre-sales this morning and is unfortunately already sold out. However, he'll be available again later in July when San Diego Comic-Con holds their first ever virtual edition of the annual event. Since things are a little off this year, the figure is coming with a warning, which reads: "This item was originally slated as a San Diego Comic-Con 2020 Exclusive for Mattel and Entertainment Earth. It will not include an [email protected] sticker, nor a Convention Exclusive sticker."

2020 marks the first time in 50 years that San Diego Comic-Con has not been able to take place. While they are trying with their [email protected] event, it just won't be the same for attendees who had gone through the hassle and excitement of scoring badges. There are perks, like being able to stay home and away from large crowds, but it also makes getting your hands on a Dennis Nedry Jurassic Park Comic-Con exclusive action figure that much harder. Whatever the case may be, this year's Comic-Con should be pretty interesting. You can head over to Entertainment Earth for availability updates about the Dennis Nedry action figure.