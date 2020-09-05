Jeff Goldblum believes that his Jurassic Park character, the iconic Dr. Ian Malcolm, was ahead of his time. The actor is currently in London where he is on the set of Jurassic World: Dominion. Goldblum and the rest of the cast are working together while inside their own protective bubble to stay safe, as the public health crisis rages on. Back in July, Goldblum revealed that the studio was going out of its way to make sure the cast and crew were all able to get back to work in a safe manor.

A lot has changed in the world over the past several months. The public health crisis has changed the way that a lot of the world lives, and attitudes have changed about how fragile life can be at times. For Jeff Goldblum, these are things that his Dr. Ian Malcolm character from the Jurassic Park franchise has always thought of. He explains.

"As it happens, there are things that my character talks about, has always talked about. The fragility of our species and the global cooperation that's needed, and the foundation in science that's needed, and the ethical use of science that's needed to unite us in trust and connectiveness as a family. And to reach our potential and do right by ourselves and this glorious planet. All of those things are now more relevant than ever."

Jurassic Park fans have been quoting Dr. Ian Malcolm for decades now, which is something that Jeff Goldblum loves. The actor loved working on the first installment and really enjoyed the smaller details of bringing the movie to life. "I'm always a little more delighted by and focused on the creative delight and deliciousness of any one thing," he says. "In this case, it was fantastic. Working with Steven Spielberg was great. I did that and another one after that [. He's just so enthusiastic and brilliant and creative. You just learn a lot from him."

Jurassic World: Dominion is bringing back Jurassic Park's Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern. This is something that fans of the franchise have wanted to see since the beginning. Goldblum previously hinted that he and the original cast are set to be on the set until October, which has many hoping that they will all have far more than just a short cameo when the third installment hits theaters.

As for when Jurassic World: Dominion will open in theaters, that is unclear at the moment. There have been several production delays, which means that it would not be surprising to see the release date get shifted to later in the summer 2021, or even into the fall. With that being said, there have not been any announcements about a release date change, so it appears that the studio is confident that things run smoothly from here on out. The interview with Jeff Goldblum was originally conducted by People.