Funko is about to release a set of Pop! figures based off of the original 1993 Jurassic Park movie and they're pretty amazing. Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcom is a fan favorite and now he can lay on your desk at work in all of his shirtless glory. The line of Jurassic Park figures was announced a few weeks ago, but they did not announce what specific figures were going to be included in the set, leading to many jokes about the possibility of a shirtless Jeff Goldblum. And now, it's a real thing.

Jeff Goldblum portrayed Dr. Ian Malcolm in the original Jurassic Park and the character has developed a cult-like group of fans over the past 25 years, leading to the pinnacle of success this day in age with his own memes. It was implied that the character died at the end of the first book, but Goldblum is returning to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom to reprise his role after the movie used his catchphrase in the first posters teasing the movie. Many attribute Dr. Malcolm's staying power to the masterful performance by Jeff Goldblum and now he will live on forever with his new Funko Pop! figure.

The Pop! toys for Jurassic Park feature 11 figures, with shirtless Malcolm only available at Target stores. In addition to the shirtless Dr. Ian Malcolm, there's a fully clothed version as well. There are more figures in the set besides Malcolm including Dr. Alan Grant, Jurassic Park CEO John Hammond, and another fan favorite, Dennis Nedry, the one who not only turned the power off in Jurassic Park but also created an annoying screen saver. Nedry is packaged with dilophosaurus with raised frill, which will be exclusive to Entertainment Earth. The dilophosaurus without the frill will be a rare 1:6 chase figure, which is limited edition. It was also confirmed that the Dr. Ellie Sattler with Jurassic Park jeep figures will be released in February of 2018.

Funko announced late last week that it would soon launch a Jurassic Park collection to celebrate the movie's 25th anniversary. It's actually hard to believe that we haven't had Jurassic Park Funko Pop! figures before now, but here they are and they're all pretty cool. Fans will certainly be flocking to Target to try and collect all of the figures in the set before they all sell out. As previously noted, fans looking for Dennis Nedry and his dilophosaurus will have to those exclusively from Entertainment Earth.

In other Jurassic Park news, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom recently released an epic trailer, which has gotten fans prematurely excited for June 22nd release date. It isn't clear just how big Dr. Ian Malcolm's part in the movie will be, but it's expected to be just a cameo as far as we can tell. Thankfully, fans will be able to pick up the Funko Pop! Jurassic Park set well ahead of the movie's release. Check out all of the variants in the set over at Funko.com.

“I’m only going to get one of the Jurassic Park Funko POPs,” she said, before seeing a hilarious Target exclusive that by all accounts, shouldn’t exist, but somehow does. pic.twitter.com/AsrQIozjT4 — K. LeCrone (@KLeCrone) January 19, 2018