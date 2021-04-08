A real-life Jurassic Park is not outside the realm of possibility, at least according to Elon Musk's business partner Max Hodak. The co-founder of Musk's company Neuralink, Hodak has created a bit of a stir with a recent tweet posted on his official Twitter account. While it's difficult to determine the seriousness of the tweet, Hodak seems to suggest that Neuralink has the necessary funds and technology to theoretically build Jurassic Park.

"We could probably build Jurassic Park if we wanted to," Hodak announced. "Wouldn't be genetically authentic dinosaurs but [shrugging emoji]. maybe 15 years of breeding + engineering to get super exotic novel species."

we could probably build jurassic park if we wanted to. wouldn’t be genetically authentic dinosaurs but 🤷‍♂️. maybe 15 years of breeding + engineering to get super exotic novel species — Max Hodak (@max_hodak) April 4, 2021

Primarily, Neuralink works on creating implantable brain-machine interfaces with the goal of helping people diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, dementia, paralysis, and other major injuries and afflictions. In 2020, the company had revealed a pig named Gertrude that has had a small computer chip implanted in its brain. Using the chip, Neuralink was able to effectively monitor the animal's brain activity as it moved around on its own, free from a hospital bed.

In Jurassic Park, a team of genetic scientists successfully extract dinosaur DNA from prehistoric mosquitoes to create a theme park filled with extinct dinosaurs, all under the supervision of a wealthy businessman. Before the park can even open, things go awry when the carnivorous dinosaurs break free and begin feeding on humans. Some would say this is exactly why you shouldn't build a dinosaur theme park in real life.

Still, given the popularity of the movie series, people are clearly enthralled by the idea of visiting a dino zoo. The first movie alone has grossed more than a billion dollars, launching an ongoing movie franchise that continues to see tremendous profits to this day. Directed by Steven Spielberg and based on the Michael Chrichton novel, the movie starred Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough, and Bob Peck.

Multiple Jurassic Park sequels would be made with new installments in 1997 and 2001. Though Jurassic Park III underperformed and put the franchise off track for a while, Sam Neill has recently defended the sequel, insisting that it doesn't get the credit it deserves. In any case, the franchise would later return with Jurassic World premiered in 2015, pulling in even higher box office profits to become the third-highest grossing theatrical release of all time. The 2018 sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, also raked in over $1.3 billion in ticket sales.

In the next movie, Jurassic World: Dominion, original Jurassic Park stars like Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum will return alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Colin Trevorrow directs using a screenplay co-written with Emily Carmichael. The highly-anticipated sequel is scheduled to be released in theaters by Universal Pictures on June 10, 2022, and it seems more than likely to surpass a billion dollars at the box office like its predecessors.

For better or for worse, the continued popularity of Jurassic Park and Jurassic World will probably always keep the possibility of doing it for real in the back of Max Hodak's mind. This news comes to us from Max Hodak on Twitter.