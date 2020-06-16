Forget the initial, awe-inspiring dinosaur reveal as John Williams' incredible score swells, or the Tyrannosaurus Rex chase scene, or even the oft-memed Jeff Goldblum shirtless scene, the most iconic moment in Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park is when Samuel L. Jackson turns to his boss and proclaims..."Hold onto your butts!" As if the line was not good enough all on its own, there is even a delightful anecdote to go along with it, which the movie's writer David Koepp recently revealed.

"One is a very simple line, it's only four words, but I like the way it came to be in the movie in that people liked it. I was finishing Death Becomes Her when I was writing Jurassic Park, and we had an ending that was really disastrous at first from one of these horrible test screenings where they almost kill you."

"So we'd very quickly gone out to shoot a new ending for the movie, but there was little time before the movie came out, so we were in the dailies of the reshoots, and there was gonna be no opportunity to redo the reshoots. So this was it, this really had to work. And we sat down in the dailies, and as the lights were going down, Bob Zemeckis said, 'Hold onto your butts.'"

I happened to be working on the script at that time, and I was like, 'Oh, I love that.' I went back and I typed it into the script immediately, and then Sam Jackson said it. I don't think I ever told Zemeckis that, but that's his line."

So, whilst the brilliant line always just seemed like the kind of thing Jackson would say off the cuff, it actually came courtesy of Back to the Future director Robert Zemeckis who uttered it in real life. Thankfully the fates aligned to deliver us such a great movie moment, as had it not, then Jackson's character would likely have said something much more generic instead.

Jurassic Park remains one of the most influential and beloved blockbuster movies of all time. Following paleontologists Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler along with mathematician Ian Malcolm, our trio are among a select group chosen to tour an island theme park populated by dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA.

While the park's mastermind, billionaire John Hammond assures everyone that the facility is safe, they find out otherwise when various ferocious predators break free and go on the hunt. It is the first installment in the ongoing Jurassic Park franchise and is based on the 1990 novel of the same name by Michael Crichton with a screenplay written by Crichton and Koepp.

The movie stars Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant, Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm, Richard Attenborough as John Hammond, Bob Peck as Robert Muldoon, Joseph Mazzello as Tim Murphy, Ariana Richards as Lex Murphy, Samuel L. Jackson as Ray Arnold, and Wayne Knight as Dennis Nedry.

Many of the characters from the first movie will be returning to the franchise when it picks up with the release of Jurassic World: Dominion on June 11, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Reelblend.