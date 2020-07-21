Life finds a way...For Netflix subscribers to watch the Jurassic Park trilogy next month. But one streaming service's gain is another's loss, as Peacock, which recently launched nationwide through NBCUniversal, is losing the popular blockbusters little more than two weeks after they debuted. It is an example of just how competitive the situation has become for marquee content in the current media landscape, with the streaming wars heating up in a big way.

Peacock launched in the U.S. on July 15 and the Jurassic Park movies were a potentially huge draw. But it seems a short-term, 17-day licensing window was worked out that was put in place to help draw attention to content on the service in the early days. Meanwhile, Netflix revealed recently via its official Twitter account that the first three entries in the franchise, 1993's Jurassic Park, 1997's The Lost World: Jurassic Park and 2001's Jurassic Park III, will all be available for subscribers to stream as of August 1. The tweet was shared with images of Laura Dern's Ellie Sattler, Julianne Moore's Sarah Harding and Tea Leoni's Amanda Kirby. The post was shared with the following message.

The original Jurassic Park trilogy returns to Netflix US on August 1 pic.twitter.com/bfkY43DJQH — Netflix (@netflix) July 20, 2020

In the early days of Netflix, it was much easier for the service to license content from just about anyone. There were far fewer outlets for streaming and, since Netflix wasn't making its own content, they weren't viewed as competition. But that has changed in a big way recently. Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Peacock, CBS All Access, Amazon Prime Video and others are all vying for subscribers. That means keeping premium content in house. But pre-existing rights deals have made that challenging in the early days for these services. So, even though Universal Pictures produces the Jurassic Park movies, it way be a while before they are exclusive to Peacock, if ever.

WarnerMedia had a similar experience recently. HBO Max launched with all eight Harry Potter movies, in a surprising move, back in May. However, we recently learned that all of the movies will be departing the service soon. Somewhat ironically, they may be heading to Peacock, as Warner Bros. and NBCUniversal had a deal ironed out before HBO Max for the TV and online rights to the highly-popular franchise. For consumers, this means a revolving door of premium content that is unlikely to stop any time soon.

Launched by Steven Spielberg in 1993, the Jurassic Park franchise is one of the most successful in history. Across five entries, the series has grossed more than $5 billion at the global box office. A third entry in the new trilogy, Jurassic World: Dominion, is currently in production and is on track to hit theaters next summer. It is worth mentioning that it does not appear either Jurassic World or Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will be hitting Netflix next month alongside the original trilogy. You can check out the announcement post from the official Netflix Twitter account.