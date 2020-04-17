A lot of studios and movie creatives have been hosting Watchalong Events and Watch Parties from the comforts of streaming at home. Now, IGN and Universal have teamed up for one of the coolest Q&A events announced yet. Original Jurassic Park star Joseph Mazzello will be participating in a special Watch From Home Theater event this coming Thursday.

Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment and IGN have teamed up to bring Jurassic Park to IGN's Watch From Home Theater - a weekly live show where some of your favorite IGN personalities are united with special celebrity guests to have a digital movie night together with you, watching some of our favorite films of all time.

This Thursday, April 23rd at 5 p.m. PT, They're watching Steven Spielberg's iconic and ultimate thrill ride, Jurassic Park with special guest and original cast member Joseph Mazzello, who played Tim Murphy. Since his breakout role as the dinosaur-loving preteen grandson of John Hammond, Mazzello has gone on to star in The Pacific, The Social Network, G.I. Joe: Retaliation and, most recently, as Queen bassist John Deacon in the Academy Award-winning Bohemian Rhapsody. Says Mazzello about the big event.

"While we all continue to sit tight and wait for these scary and uncertain times to eventually be behind us, my favorite way to escape the worry and pass the time has been by watching classic films, and in my completely unbiased opinion, Jurassic Park is one of the all-time greats. I can't wait to join together with other fans to celebrate this iconic film and share the stories, insight, and fond and funny memories I collected while playing 'Tim Murphy.' It's gonna be a blast!"

Featuring Academy Award® winning visual effects and groundbreaking filmmaking that has been hailed as "a triumph of special effects artistry" (Roger Ebert, Chicago Sun-Times), this epic film is sheer movie-making magic that was 65 million years in the making. Jurassic Park takes you to an amazing theme park on a remote island where dinosaurs once again roam the earth and five people must battle to survive among the prehistoric predators. Starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough, discover the breathtaking adventure you will want to experience again and again.

Through IGN's WFH Theater live stream, fans will see some select scenes from the movie, but they're encouraged to watch Jurassic Park along with IGN on their personal devices for the full live commentary experience! Be sure to stay with us throughout the entire live stream as we'll be giving away digital codes for the film as well as mystery prizes from Mattel. So, grab your copy of the blockbuster 1993 Universal Pictures movie, or rent it on any of the digital platforms below, and sync up with us:

Amazon Prime ($3.99 HD rental)

Fandango Now ($3.99 4K UHD rental, $3.99 HD rental)

Google Play ($3.99 4K rental)

iTunes ($3.99 rental)

Vudu ($3.99 rental)

Comcast customers can find Jurassic Park on the newly launched Peacock streaming service, or you can find on TNT or TBS to watch through your cable provider.

WHEN: Thursday, April 23rd at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. E.T.

WHERE: Catch the stream on IGN.com, IGN's YouTube and Cinefix's YouTube.

WHO: Host Clint Gage and a rotating group of IGN staff, plus original Jurassic Park cast member, Joseph Mazzello.

HOW: Participate in the chat by joining us in IGN's new Discord server or tweet along with us using the hashtag #JurassicPark and #WFHTheater, and be sure to follow Joseph Mazzello on Instagram and Jurassic World on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.