Dinosaur fans and sneakerheads may want to save their money. Reebok has officially announced a new partnership with Universal Brand Development that will see the company releasing a new line of footwear and apparel themed after the blockbuster classic Jurassic Park later this month. Dubbed the Reebok x Jurassic Park full-family footwear and apparel collection, this is the first product line of its kind. It celebrates the history of Steven Spielberg's 1993 movie and reimagines some of Reebok's most well-known sneakers through that lens.
One Reebok sneaker pair from this line, particularly the Instapump Fury OG ($200) had made its way online. But now, we've got a look a the full line. A collection of images showcasing the shoes and clothing, which we've included for you to check out, have been revealed in anticipation of the line's launch later this month. It contains several different pairs of shoes, as well as several shirts. The Dennis Nedry Club C 85 and navy t-shirt will be available exclusively for Reebok UNLOCKED members though.
The line also contains a Dennis Nedry-inspired Club C 85 ($110), an Alan Grant Club C 85 ($100), a Dr. Ian Malcolm Classic Leather ($120), a Zig Devil Kinetica modeled after the park's SUVs ($140), a Mr. DNA-inspired Club C Legacy ($100), the Jurassic Stomper ($200) and the Pump Omni Zone II ($200). In addition to the adult-sized footwear, the line also features a Classic Leather and Zig Dynamica in grade school, preschool and infant sizing. Some highlights from the apparel collection include a Mr. DNA hoodie, a utility vest to match the Jurassic Stomper, and a variety of Reebok x Jurassic Park-themed t-shirts.
In addition to the Reebok sneakers themselves, each pair of shoes will come in special packaging. A portion of the boxes will resemble original Jurassic Park toy packaging from 1993, while others will draw on themes from the movie, including Nedry's infamous fake Barbasol shaving cream can, the cages and padlocks used in the park to keep dinosaurs contained, and even Mr. DNA. Reebok even put together a phony news report to announce the collection, which we've also included for you to check out.
Jurassic Park was adapted from author Micheal Crichton's book of the same name. It went on to become one of the biggest box office hits of all time up to that point, spawning a franchise that is still active to this day. But it also pioneered the use of CGI. That practice of using computer-generated effects in blockbuster movies would largely come to define Hollywood in the decades to come.
Meanwhile, Universal has wrapped filming and is currently in post-production on Jurassic World: Dominion. The third entry in the current trilogy will unite the original cast with the new in what promises to be a massive adventure. Five minutes of footage, taking the action back 65 million years, was recently screened ahead of IMAX screenings of F9. The movie is set to hit theaters on June 10, 2022. The Reebok x Jurassic Park collection will be available beginning July 30 at Reebok.com.
- Reebok Sneaks and Apparel Full List
- Instapump Fury OG ($200, GW0212) - Inspired by the iconic Jurassic Park guest vehicles, this Instapump Fury features a leather collar lining mimicking the SUVs seats and battle damage graphics on the sole and sides. The shoe is finished off with the official mark of Jurassic Park on the legendary pump ball. Available in adult and infant sizing.
- Club C 85 ($110, GW0213) - The notorious Dennis Nedry makes his mark on the classic Club C from the floral print heel, reminiscent of the first shirt he wears in the film, to the zebra striped pony hair heel cap, which mimics the screensaver on Nedry's computer. The shoe also features a bright yellow tongue in a rubber raincoat material in remembrance of Nedry's failed attempt to escape from the island with the stolen dinosaur embryos.
- Club C 85 ($100, GZ6322) - This Club C is inspired by Dr. Alan Grant in sneaker form with a tan suede upper, bandana collar lining and a denim-colored outsole. While both sockliners match the denim outsole, the right sockliner also features a Velociraptor claw graphic. Available in adult, grade school preschool and toddler/infant sizing.
- Classic Leather ($120, GY0570) - Inspired by Dr. Ian Malcolm's fascination of chaos theory, this Classic Leather is part simplicity, part utter chaos. The chaotic lateral side of the shoe celebrates Ian Malcolm's fashion sense and flashy lifestyle with a range of textures and patterns from floral to sabretooth tiger. The more simplistic medial side features the Jurassic Park logo and a brooch jewel detail nodding to the necklace Dr. Malcolm wears throughout the movie.
- Zig Devil Kinetica ($140, GY8275) - The contemporary sport-style Zig Kinetica II is redesigned to resemble the park staff's SUVs. The tongue incorporates leather webbing with details nodding to the vehicle's rearview mirror and the famed electric fence, as well as a speckled midsole inspired by the high-speed chases through mud.
- Club C Legacy ($100, GY0856) - This Club C Legacy pays homage to playful and informative Mr. DNA, the cartoon character that explains the process of recreating dinosaur DNA. The clear TPU outsole reveals a Mr. DNA strand logo on the bottom of the left shoe and a mosquito graphic on the right shoe. The Club C Legacy is finished with a cracked egg collar and bubbled heel.
- Jurassic Stomper ($200, GX5412) - Featuring a tough leather and neoprene upper, the Jurassic Stomper is strong enough to hold up to anything InGen workers encounter in the field. The shoe, inspired by the uniforms of the infield InGen staff, includes multiple patches which can be changed out depending upon your division within the morally questionable organization.
- Pump Omni Zone II ($200, GY0549) - After combining dinosaur and sneaker DNA, Reebok was able to create a shoe some 65 million years in the making: the Pump Omni Zone II. Inspired by the carnivorous Dilophosaurus, this style-forward shoe features dinosaur graphics on the upper and a nubuck base material with hints of skived leather.