Dinosaur fans and sneakerheads may want to save their money. Reebok has officially announced a new partnership with Universal Brand Development that will see the company releasing a new line of footwear and apparel themed after the blockbuster classic Jurassic Park later this month. Dubbed the Reebok x Jurassic Park full-family footwear and apparel collection, this is the first product line of its kind. It celebrates the history of Steven Spielberg's 1993 movie and reimagines some of Reebok's most well-known sneakers through that lens.

One Reebok sneaker pair from this line, particularly the Instapump Fury OG ($200) had made its way online. But now, we've got a look a the full line. A collection of images showcasing the shoes and clothing, which we've included for you to check out, have been revealed in anticipation of the line's launch later this month. It contains several different pairs of shoes, as well as several shirts. The Dennis Nedry Club C 85 and navy t-shirt will be available exclusively for Reebok UNLOCKED members though.

The line also contains a Dennis Nedry-inspired Club C 85 ($110), an Alan Grant Club C 85 ($100), a Dr. Ian Malcolm Classic Leather ($120), a Zig Devil Kinetica modeled after the park's SUVs ($140), a Mr. DNA-inspired Club C Legacy ($100), the Jurassic Stomper ($200) and the Pump Omni Zone II ($200). In addition to the adult-sized footwear, the line also features a Classic Leather and Zig Dynamica in grade school, preschool and infant sizing. Some highlights from the apparel collection include a Mr. DNA hoodie, a utility vest to match the Jurassic Stomper, and a variety of Reebok x Jurassic Park-themed t-shirts.

In addition to the Reebok sneakers themselves, each pair of shoes will come in special packaging. A portion of the boxes will resemble original Jurassic Park toy packaging from 1993, while others will draw on themes from the movie, including Nedry's infamous fake Barbasol shaving cream can, the cages and padlocks used in the park to keep dinosaurs contained, and even Mr. DNA. Reebok even put together a phony news report to announce the collection, which we've also included for you to check out.

Jurassic Park was adapted from author Micheal Crichton's book of the same name. It went on to become one of the biggest box office hits of all time up to that point, spawning a franchise that is still active to this day. But it also pioneered the use of CGI. That practice of using computer-generated effects in blockbuster movies would largely come to define Hollywood in the decades to come.

Meanwhile, Universal has wrapped filming and is currently in post-production on Jurassic World: Dominion. The third entry in the current trilogy will unite the original cast with the new in what promises to be a massive adventure. Five minutes of footage, taking the action back 65 million years, was recently screened ahead of IMAX screenings of F9. The movie is set to hit theaters on June 10, 2022. The Reebok x Jurassic Park collection will be available beginning July 30 at Reebok.com.