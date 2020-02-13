The latest Jurassic Thunder trailer has arrived. Horror fans are treated to a new kind of weapon in the footage. This new weapon is a T-Rex with a gigantic gun strapped to the side of its head. It's just as crazy as you think it is as we watch it blow away some enemies. High Octane Pictures will release the fun new indie horror movie, which was written and co-directed by Milko Davis (Tsunambee), On DVD and Digital March 10th, 2020. Jurassic Thunder was able to hit some local theaters last year, but it now has international distribution.

The Jurassic Thunder story begins when a covert desert base is forced to divert World War III against a formidable adversary. A group of brave commandos and weaponized dinosaurs are hired to get the job done. While the story doesn't seem all that complicated, dealing with huge dinosaurs who have some heavy fire power behind them does not look like an easy task. It's also hinted that these new dino warriors might not like their new occupation, which could cause them to rebel. This is going to be an intense mission for all parties involved and the trailer proves that.

There's plenty of action to go around in the latest look at Jurassic Thunder as the dinosaurs get to work. There are also plenty of warnings about creating a new species with more than a few nods to Jurassic Park. Also, it appears that there will be a presidential character who appears to be based on Donald Trump. The actor has the same hair and tan, and even says, "you're fired" at one point in the crazy trailer.

Horror fans know exactly what they're getting into when they see the title for Jurassic Thunder. This is pure B-movie fun with a ton of blood and guts delivered by weaponized dinosaurs. The CGI is so bad that it's actually awesome and that might be one of the biggest selling points of the whole movie at this point. Regardless, Jurassic Thunder is going the Sharknado route in not taking itself seriously at all, which should make for a pretty entertaining viewing when it's available to watch next month. Hopefully High Octane Pictures will be able to get some more theaters around North America to screen the movie because it looks like it would be epic on the big screen.

Heath C. Heine, Rick Haak, Jon Cotton star in Jurassic Thunder by Milko Davis and Thomas Martwick. Directors Davis and Martwick have been carving out names for themselves by delivering indie horror on a micro budget like Jurassic Dead and Tsunambee. With the success of those two movies alone, they'll continue to make some more of these indie horror delights and hopefully get some more recognition along the way. You can check out the awesome trailer for Jurassic Thunder above, thanks to the High Octane Pictures YouTube channel.