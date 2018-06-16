While fans in North America still have to wait exactly one week until Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens in theaters, the summer sequel had a big opening day in China. Early reports reveal that Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has taken in a whopping $34.4 million, which could put it on track for one of the biggest debuts for a Hollywood movie in the Middle Kingdom this year. While it likely won't come close to Avengers: Infinity War's record-breaking $191 million opening weekend, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is expected to out-gross other top U.S. performers in China such as Black Panther ($65.1 million) and Ready Player One ($61.6 million).

Chinese box office tracker EntGroup put the opening day projection a bit higher than the studio's, at $36 million, but regardless, Jurassic World has already made a big mark on the international box office. The movie has already rolled out in 49 international markets, largely to avoid competing with the World Cup, where it has earned an impressive $202 million, already surpassing the reported $170 million budget before it even opens in North America. As for its debut in China, it could have an even bigger impact in the Middle Kingdom than its predecessor.

The first Jurassic World earned an impressive $228.7 million in China during its run in the summer of 2015, including a whopping $99.1 million debut. While it remains to be seen if the sequel will meet or exceed the first movie, it's clear from the opening day grosses that there is still a significant audience in China for this franchise. Jurassic World's $228.7 million tally was the third highest for an American film in China that year, behind Avengers: Age of Ultron ($240.7 million) and Furious 7 ($391 million).

As of now, Avengers: Infinity War has the highest tally for an American film in China with $366.2 million, which is good for third best in all of China, behind two local hits, Detective Chinatown 2 ($541.4 million) and Operation Red Sea ($548.8 million). Other notable American releases in China include Ready Player One ($218.4 million), Rampage ($156.3 million) and Black Panther ($105 million). It's possible that its opening weekend could surpass Black Panther's entire run at the Chinese box office, where massive drops between weekends of more than 70% are more normal than they are in the United States.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as Owen and Claire from 2015's Jurassic World, alongside a number of franchise newcomers like James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda and Toby Jones, plus Jeff Goldblum reprising his original Jurassic Park role as Ian Malcolm. J.A. Bayona (The Impossible) takes the helm of this sequel, replacing Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow, who returns to produce and write the script with his longtime writing partner Derek Connolly. Box office analysts have predicted a $140 million opening weekend for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, but we'll have to wait and see how those numbers compare to the actual grosses. You can head over to The Hollywood Reporter for their report on the Chinese opening day grosses of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.