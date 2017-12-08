Universal finally did us all a favor and released the first trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom yesterday. While reactions have been mixed on the trailer overall, it had some excellent moments, including the return of Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm. So, how big of a role will Goldblum have in Jurassic World 2? Those hoping for him to get a lot of screen time may be sorely disappointed, as director J.A. Bayona reveals that his role is more of a cameo. However, that role is very meaningful to the movie. Here's what he had to say about it in a new interview.

"He's more like a cameo, he doesn't have a major role in the action but it's definitely a very meaningful one in terms of the story. He's always somehow been the voice of the conscience in these movies, telling us where the red lines are. He plays that role in this film. For Colin and I, it was about finding connections with the old trilogy, that makes it very rich as we are expanding Jurassic World but also finding new connections with Jurassic Park."

The idea of Ian Malcolm being "the voice of the conscience" makes a lot of sense. In the trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, we hear Jeff Goldblum providing voiceover throughout the trailer as Malcolm. He even gets to deliver the classic, "Life finds a way" line at one point. So, even though it's a bit of a bummer that he won't be in the movie much, it's good to hear that it will mean something and that they aren't relying too heavily on the old to prop this sequel up. Director J.A. Bayona has indicated that he wants to do something different with this movie and that can't be done while relying on old characters. But that doesn't mean there isn't connective tissue. As for how this movie connects to the original? Here's what J.A. Bayona had to say.

"It's an illusion of the same universe. We have James Cromwell playing a character who has a relationship established with John Hammond, we have BD Wong playing Dr Wu again. It's kind of exciting when you find your connections take the story to a whole new level."

Even though John Hammond can't be directly involved, having a connection to him with a new character is a very interesting way to go about it. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set for release on June 22, 2018. So we've still got a lot of time until the movie actually arrives in theaters and, even though the first trailer is full of action, it sounds like there could be quite a few surprises in store.