A new image from Jurassic World 2 brings some of the human characters dangerously close to a terrifying Carnotaurus. This is the first time the Carnotaurus has been seen in a Jurassic Park movie, and it looks menacing. Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire and Justice Smith's Franklin are in some serious danger as they have a very close encounter with the beast. The image also calls back to some very classic scenes from the Jurassic Park franchise.

In the image, we see Claire and Franklin in one of the balls that traversed the park in Jurassic World, with the Carnotaurus peeking in from the side. This is reminiscent of the T-Rex eye peeking in from the side of the Ford Explorer in Jurassic Park. While not confirmed, it also looks like this new image features an animatronic dinosaur and not a CGI creation, which is something that was really missing from the first Jurassic World. Colin Trevorrow, who co-wrote and produces Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, had this to say about the upcoming sequel.

"Fallen Kingdom stars with a massive action piece that feels like a James Bond prologue. And in the centre there is the biggest set-piece ever done for a Jurassic movie."

Jurassic World 2, takes place four years after the events of the first movie. Isla Nublar is now abandoned, by humans anyway. The surviving dinosaurs have been left to fend for themselves. However, things get tricky when the island's dormant volcano comes back to life. Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) then return to the island to set out on a rescue mission to save the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is out find to find Blue, his raptor friend from Jurassic World while Claire, meanwhile, has grown to respect these creatures. After arriving on the unstable island, they uncover a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to the prehistoric age. Trevorrow in another recent interview, despite some concern from fans, confirmed that this movie is not just going to be a remake of The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

"It looks like it is because they all go to a fog-covered, scary island with dinosaurs on it, but it goes to a very, very different place than anyone expects. Really the heart and soul of the movie, the turn of the story, is not what we've shown in this trailer. It's very much not like The Lost World."

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set to arrive in theaters on June 22, 2018, and is directed by J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls). This is also going to be the first movie in the franchise to feature Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm since The Lost World, with other Jurassic Park originals rumored to return as well. The first trailer dropped recently and, even though there's a lot going on in it, Colin Trevorrow says the trailer only covers the first hour of the movie. So there are some surprises in store. Be sure to check out the new image from Jurassic World 2, courtesy of Empire Magazine, for yourself below.