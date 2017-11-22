The creative team behind Jurassic World 2 decided to give fans a bit of an early holiday surprise. The first footage from the highly-anticipated sequel has arrived online and, though it's very brief, it's pretty great. Does this mean a full-length trailer is coming a little sooner than we expected? Possibly, but let's not get too ahead of ourselves. Let's focus on the footage of Jurassic World 2 that we have at this very moment.

Director J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls) released the footage online with the caption, "From our Jurassic family to yours," as a bit of a holiday greeting. The footage is only six-seconds-long, but it should do plenty to get fans excited about Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. We see a baby raptor, who looks like Blue from Jurassic World, only as a baby, interacting with Chris Pratt's Owen Grady. Since his outfit is a bit different, this is definitely new for the movie, but it raises some questions. In any case, this is the cutest a velociraptor has ever looked in the history of the Jurassic Park franchise.

We've been promised more practical effects in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which means more animatronic dinosaurs. However, this particular bit of footage is 100 percent CGI. Granted, the CGI looks pretty good, but fans are ready to see something tangible. As for Owen Grady, he's wearing a leather strap on his arm for some reason. Was he injured? Is he starting a new fashion trend? It's hard to say, but it's only a few seconds of footage. We've got to pick apart the little stuff here.

Plot details are currently being kept under lock and key for Jurassic World 2, but we know there's going to be a volcanic eruption on Isla Nublar and that it will deal with animal rights issues. In addition to Chris Pratt, the movie stars Bryce Dallas Howard, BD Wong, James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, and Jeff Goldblum, who returns as Dr. Ian Malcolm. The movie was written by Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly. This time around, J.A. Bayona steps into the director's chair, hopefully bringing something new to the table. We have been promised that this won't just be humans running away from dinosaurs on an island.

All signs point to the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom teaser trailer arriving next month, likely to play in theaters with Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This is probably just a brief, holiday teaser, but don't be surprised if we see the full trailer online sooner rather than later. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set for release on June 22, 2018. Be sure to check out the first footage from the movie, courtesy of J.A. Bayona, for yourself below.