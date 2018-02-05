A new Jeep commercial features Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm turning the tables on a vicious T-Rex. The commercial starts with some footage from the original Jurassic Park, followed by an epic chase between Goldburg and Rexy that will have your pumping our fist in the air.

Jeep took out the big guns for their Super Bowl spot in what was probably one of the more expensive spots of the day. Getting Jeff Goldblum and using Jurassic Park footage was definitely not cheap.

The T-Rex starts the chase off, catching up to Jeff Goldblum in his Jeep. But the chase is quickly reversed, and it doesn't look good for the iconic dinosaur.

The commercial ends with Jeff Goldblum at a Jeep dealership. The whole commercial was actually a very elaborate day dream.

Jeff Goldblum will be seen as Dr. Ian Malcom again when Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hit theaters on June 22nd.