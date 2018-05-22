Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom just had its world premiere. Universal decided to hold the premiere for the highly-anticipated sequel in Madrid, Spain, a full month before it's set to premiere in North America. That may make it tricky to avoid spoilers leaking out online, but the important thing is that the audience in attendance has weighed in on director J.A. Bayona's entry in the Jurassic Park franchise. So, how did he do? The movie received a 10-minute standing ovation from the crowd and the vast majority of reactions on Twitter have been very positive.

Unfortunately, a great many of the reactions from the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom premiere aren't in English, but thanks to Twitter's translate feature, we can at least get a good sense for the tone of the reactions. And, premiere or not, bad movies don't often get a 10-minute standing ovation. So there is that to consider. Here's what Chaos Theorem co-founder Jack Anthony Ewins had to say, in English, heaping praise on the movie, despite the fact that he watched it in another language.

"I laughed. I cried. I found myself genuinely scared. All that even though it was in Spanish! In my opinion if that's not the definition of perfect visual storytelling, I don't know what is. #FallenKingdom CONGRATS @FilmBayona"

Colin Trevorrow directed the first Jurassic World to great success, with the movie bringing in more than $1.6 billion worldwide and totally reviving the franchise. However, he stepped away from the director's chair this time around, serving as co-writer and executive producer, leaving it in the hands of A Monster Calls and The Impossible director J.A. Bayona. That seems to have been the right call, based on this first wave of reactions. The English translation of Twitter user Kajal's reaction, though a bit rough, is in praise of nearly every aspect of the movie.

"OK, saw Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. AWESOME. Very different from the first, an incredible film, the music has left me blown away. Very, very, but that very recommended. I watched the whole movie with my eyes wide open. Go see it for real."

Universal is betting big on the idea that people are going to want to see where this story goes next. They have already given the green light and a release date to Jurassic World 3, which arrives in June 2021. That means Jurassic World 2 can't disappoint the masses and, while the majority of reactions were positive, there were a few that didn't buy into the hype as much. Here's a translation of Juan Manuel Toribio's reaction.

"#JurassicWorld2 It's a blockbuster but disappoints me as a Bayona film. It is a very well-solved commission, but it offers few surprises. It's his first movie that does not excite me. It raises several very interesting moral / social debates"

There is a lot more good than bad here, but the real test will be if this movie can win over critics once it screens a little closer to the release on June 22. Either way, this is one of the biggest movies of the summer, but can it also be one of the best? https://www.universalpictures.com/|Universal is certainly hoping so and, if these reactions are to be believed, it may well be a fine addition to the franchise. You can check out some more of the reactions to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom for yourself below.

#JurassicWorld2 es la continuación que la saga merece. No solo es interesante tal y como se plantea, sino que lo que está por venir va a ser BRUTAL. @FilmBayona, no defraudas. — Adolfo Rodríguez (@AdolfoRH) May 21, 2018

10 Minutos aplaudiendo... #JurassicWorldElReinoCaido es impresionante... y el sello @FilmBayona impecable como siempre! No diré más... bueno sí. Visita obligatoria al cine el próximo 7 de Junio #JurassicworldPremierepic.twitter.com/grCtztaCmj — Charlie Jiménez (@CharlieJimene_z) May 21, 2018

Estoy ALUCINANDO. #JurassicWorld#ElReinoCaído es un sinfín de emociones y el principio de una nueva era de la mano de @FilmBayona. #PremiereJWpic.twitter.com/JrfN6qYldK — F Gascó - Pakozoico (@El_Pakozoico) May 21, 2018

Vale, vista Jurassic World: El reino caído.

IMPRESIONANTE. Muy diferente a la primera, una fotografía increíble, la música me ha dejado flipado. Muy, muy, pero que muy recomendable. He estado toda la película con los ojos como platos. Id a verla. De verdad. pic.twitter.com/yrrI1vpw4j — KAJAL (@kajalnapalm) May 21, 2018

@FilmBayona lo tenía difícil pero ha conseguido superar mis expectativas con una película enorme. Ademas este #jurassicworld tiene para mi la mejor secuencia de inicio de la saga. Todos los aplausos han sido pocos — Jose. (@JooseLS) May 21, 2018

The #FallenKingdom es el peliculón de 2018. Vais a flipar y os vais a cargar! Enhorabuena @FilmBayona! — Carlos PSP (@CarlosSauquillo) May 21, 2018

I laughed. I cried. I found myself genuinely scared. All that even though it was in Spanish! In my opinion if that’s not the definition of perfect visual storytelling, I don’t know what is. #FallenKingdom CONGRATS @FilmBayona — Jack Anthony Ewins (@Jack_Ewins) May 21, 2018

#JurassicWorld2 cumple como blockbuster pero me decepciona como película de Bayona. Es un encargo muy bien resuelto, pero ofrece pocas sorpresas. Es la primera película de Jota que no me emociona. Plantea varios debates morales/sociales muy interesantes. — Juan Manuel Toribio (@Juanma_Toribio) May 21, 2018