It looks like Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has quite a few surprises in store, including a possible cameo from one of the franchise's most beloved characters. A new rumor suggests that Sam Neill may have a small scene in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, once again reprising his role as Dr. Alan Grant. For now, this needs to be regarded as mere rumor, but there's reason to believe this one has some weight to it. The news comes from Mr. Sunday Movies, who made the reveal in a recent YouTube video posted to his channel. Here's what he had to say about it.

"So this email I got, it's not somebody who I know personally, so take this with some granule of salt. This person who was working on the soundstage, where some of this film was shot, said that Sam Neill rolled up in a blacked out BMW at the time that this was filming. Now, I'd say, if this is true, which I'm inclined to believe, it's only going to be a minor cameo."

So, proper amount of salt taken into account, this is some potentially very exciting news for fans of the Jurassic Park franchise. While it doesn't sound like director J.A. Bayona wants to rely too heavily on the original movie to make Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom interesting, it would absolutely make sense to have Sam Neill back as Alan Grant, at least briefly, in this movie. Given the events of Jurassic World, and considering this movie will deal with what to do with the animals now that the park is abandoned and a volcano is going to erupt threatening the life on Isla Nublar, Grant would likely have some strong opinions on the matter.

We also already know that Jeff Goldblum is going to appear in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom as Dr. Ian Malcolm. He was featured rather prominently in the trailer, but J.A. Bayona has said that his role is more like a "cameo," though it's going to be important. Getting Alan Grant and Ian Malcolm together in the same movie for the first time since the original Jurassic Park in Jurassic World 2 is a tantalizing prospect. Though, there's no guarantee the actors would appear on screen together, but that would feel like a big missed opportunity, if indeed Sam Neill is going to appear in the movie at all.

It's worth noting that Mr. Sunday Movies was one of the people who broke the news of Matt Damon's cameo in Thor: Ragnarok (which also featured Sam Neill in a cameo), so he does have a decent track record with these sort of things. We'll know next year, as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set to arrive in theaters on June 22, 2018. You can check out the full video breaking down the new Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer and with the news of the possible cameo, courtesy of Mr. Sunday Movies, for yourself below.