Service animals have become increasingly common, with many people seen using them on airplanes in recent years. While dogs are the most common, quite a few various kinds of service animals are used and, in this case, Chris Pratt is trying to convince an airline that his old velociraptor pal Blue is actually there for his emotional support. Bryce Dallas Howard is along for the ride and offers up her own justification for allowing a raptor on a plane in this hilarious Jurassic World 2 video.

The sketch comes courtesy of the folks at College Humor as an unusual but clever bit of marketing for this summer's Jurassic World 2, which hits theaters on June 22. The video features Owen and Claire, who we were introduced in the last movie, trying to fly with Blue, who is in a pretty standard dog kennel that certainly doesn't seem as though it can safely house a creature this ferocious. The pair insists that she poses no danger, but the man at the service counter rightly asks, "What about that park they keep having to close down?" Fair question, sir.

Things continue to escalate until, unsurprisingly, they get a little out of hand. What else would happen within the Jurassic Park franchise? The video was actually shared by College Humor on National Dinosaur Day, which seems appropriate. It also helps build just a little more hype for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom which will indeed see dinosaurs loose on the mainland on a level we've never seen before. So, while the idea of a raptor loose in an airport seems funny in this context, it may be much closer to the plot of the movie than one might expect, just without the good-natured, harmless fun. Instead, in all likelihood, it will be lots of dead people.

Interestingly enough, the U.S. Transportation Department recently ruled that airlines must continue to allow "common" service animals on flights. Many people have been using the right to have a service animal as a loophole, which has caused some issues. The department "wants to ensure that individuals with disabilities can continue using their service animals while also helping to ensure that the fraudulent use of other animals not qualified as service animals is deterred." Airlines have become concerned as passengers have tried to fly with peacocks, ducks, turkeys, pigs and iguanas, for example. So even though this sketch seems ridiculous, people have been attempting to fly with pretty strange animals in real life.

J.A. Bayona directs Jurassic World 2, stepping in for Colin Trevorrow, who serves as co-writer and executive producer this time around. Trevorrow is returning to the director's chair for Jurassic World 3. In addition to Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, the upcoming sequel stars Ted Levine, James Cromwell, Toby Jones, BD Wong, Rafe Spall, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith and Jeff Goldblum, who returns as Ian Malcolm. Be sure to check out the My Dinosaur is a Service Animal sketch, courtesy of College Humor, for yourself below.