We're deep into Super Bowl 2018, and the trailers keep dropping like rain. Now we have one of the most exciting and anticipated ones of the night. Yes, the latest footage from Jurassic World 2 just hit, and it's time to get super excited for this latest dinosaur adventure.

There was some fan backlash when the first Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer arrived, because many believed it gave away too much. Director J.A. Bayona clarified that all of the footage shown in the trailer was from the first 45 minutes of the movie. Now, it appears that criticism was taken to heart, since the second trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom alludes more than it shows, while still bashing viewers over the head with cool, unexpended footage.

It will be interesting to see if hardcore Jurassic World 2 fans complain at the lack of new footage shown here, in the new trailer, after being sour about the first trailer showing off way too much. If these fans are anything like Star Wars fans, you can bet that they'll be angry. Anyway, the new footage was just as spectacular as many were hoping for. There's fist pumping moments when Rexy is shown again, along with some tender moments with some cute little dinosaurs. Was it the best of the Super Bowl 2018 commercials? Probably not, but it's hard to compete with Dundee.

Jurassic World 2 star and dinosaur wrangler Chris Pratt is actually in more than one Super Bowl 2018 commercial. The actor can also be seen slinging Michelob Ultra to people who like the taste of beer, but without the caloric intake. Pratt can be seen training for the commercial after getting a call from his agent, only to show up and get tossed into the extras area. It's a good commercial, but nowhere near as exciting as the second trailer for Jurassic World 2.

Overall, the new footage of Jurassic World 2 points to the direction of a return of the classic Jurassic Park style of movie, which was promised by Colin Trevorrow and J.A. Bayona after the last trailer was released. This is the first look at the darker imagery that Trevorrow promised nearly a year ago along with some more character drama, which was also promised. While not a whole lot was shown, we're starting to get a better idea of what Jurassic World 2 will be all about and it looks like it certainly aims to please.

Another Super Bowl over and some more footage from Jurassic World 2. Today was definitely a good day for dinosaur and football fans from all over the world. Hopefully Chris Pratt influenced some of the home viewers to switch to a light beer before heading into work the next day, taking away from the chances of anybody catching the highly contagious "Super Bowl Flu," leaving coworkers stranded and shorthanded. Hopefully the footage of Jurassic World 2 was enough to sober up any fans who were on the fence about calling in sick to work tomorrow. You can check out the brand-new trailer for Jurassic World 2 below, thanks to Universal Pictures.