Life finds a way in the first trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. In 2015, Jurassic World managed to totally reinvigorate the Jurassic Park franchise, which had been dormant since 2001's Jurassic Park III. The hope was to kick off a new trilogy of movies and, given the success, director Colin Trevorrow managed to do just that. Now we have our first real look at the highly-anticipated sequel, which looks like it could be something quite unique within the framework of the enduring series. Here is the official synopsis.

"It's been four years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles.When the island's dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who's still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times. With all of the wonder, adventure and thrills synonymous with one of the most popular and successful series in cinema history, this all-new motion-picture event sees the return of favorite characters and dinosaurs-along with new breeds more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before. Welcome to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Prior to the release of this trailer, a brief video showing Chris Pratt's Owen Grady getting along with a baby velociraptor was released online. While that didn't give us any real idea of what Jurassic World 2 is actually going to be about, it did give us a sense that this movie is going to treat the dinosaurs less like monsters. It's been said that the sequel will serve as a parable for the way we treat animals in the real world. The real question is, can this movie really do something new and interesting as the fifth Jurassic Park movie? This footage may not totally answer that question, but it gives us some idea.

Colin Trevorrow isn't directing this time around, but he remains heavily involved. He co-wrote the script for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom with his longtime collaborator, Derek Connolly. This time around, it's J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls) who has the responsibility of mixing dinosaurs and humans together on the big screen. Steven Spielberg, who directed the original Jurassic Park, as well as the follow-up, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, is also producing the sequel.

The cast for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom includes Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones and Rafe Spall. In addition, BD Wong is back as Doctor Henry Wu and Jeff Goldblum makes his return as Dr. Ian Malcolm for the first time since The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Though, it's been said that his role in the movie is small. The stacked cast of the sequel will also be joined by more animatronic dinosaurs this time around, as opposed to relying almost entirely on CGI, as was the case with Jurassic World.

Jurassic World smashed box office records in 2015, ultimately bringing in a grand total of $1.67 billion at the worldwide box office, making it one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. It's tough to imagine that the sequel, which is set to arrive in theaters on June 22, 2017, will be able to do the same record-breaking business, as it had been 14 years between installments when Jurassic World was released. But it's sure to be one of the biggest blockbusters of next year. Be sure to check out the first Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom teaser trailer, courtesy of Universal Pictures, for yourself below.