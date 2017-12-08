The first trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has finally arrived online. The trailer has received mixed reactions from fans, but there's a whole lot of action in it and it definitely helps set up the plot, which will involve a volcanic eruption on Isla Nublar and an attempted rescue mission for the dinosaurs on the island. However, as much as it looks like this trailer lays out the entire movie on a platter, that's far from the case. In fact, writer and producer Colin Trevorrow reveals that the trailer only contains footage from the first hour of the movie.

Colin Trevorrow, who directed the first Jurassic World, took to Twitter last night to make the rather unexpected reveal. A fan expressed concern that it looks as though the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer lays out all three acts of the movie, with the bulk of the action taking place in the third act, which is what many blockbusters do these days. However, Trevorrow set the record straight, replying to the fan. Here's what he had to say.

"Everything in the trailer is from the first 57 minutes."

In a separate report, it was revealed that, during a panel at Comic Con Experience in Brazil, Colin Trevorrow and director J.A. Bayona revealed, "The biggest action set piece is in the middle of the film and then the film starts to tighten the screws with suspense." So this massive volcanic eruption that we see in the trailer will happen somewhere toward the middle of the movie. In terms of tone? Trevorrow says it will be a blend of two of Bayona's previous movies.

"[It's] The Impossible meets The Orphanage with dinosaurs."

In Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, it's been four years since the theme park was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar is now abandoned by humans, with the surviving dinosaurs left to fend for themselves in the jungles. Things change when the island's dormant volcano begins roaring to life. Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) then set out on a rescue mission to save the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his raptor buddy from Jurassic World. Claire has grown to respect these creatures since the events of the first movie. After arriving on the unstable island, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times.

During the panel at CCXP, as reported by Collider, Colin Trevorrow also said that the second half of Jurassic World 2 is a surprise. Could we finally be seeing some of those weaponized dinosaurs we've been hearing about for years? It's nearly impossible to say at this point, but it'll be interesting to see this mystery unfold. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set for release on June 22, 2018.