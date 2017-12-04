The newest footage for Jurassic World 2 made its official debut during Sunday Night Football and it's intense. Speculation about the release of the first trailer has been rampant and many assumed that it was arriving soon and now we have confirmation that the trailer will premiere on Thursday, December 7th, which is only a few short days away. Jurassic Park fans can rest assured there will be plenty of dinosaurs as well as fire in the Jurassic World 2 and the 15-second teaser does just exactly what it is supposed to do, which is make us hungry for more.

The first teaser for Jurassic World 2 features Chris Pratt running down a hill, screaming for Bryce Dallas Howard and actor Justice Smith to run as he escapes not only an assortment of dinosaurs, but also flying wreckage and flames from an explosion. They take shelter behind an airplane fuselage as the camera reveals they may be in danger of being swallowed by what looks like the erupting volcano that we've lately heard so much about. In the first teaser, which was released in late November, Pratt could not hide his delight as he petted a purring baby dinosaur, but this new teaser is a whole different experience.

When we last saw our heroes in Jurassic World, they had just had escaped the dangers of the disastrous new theme park while the new dinosaur inhabitants were left to freely roam the park leaving the fan favorite Indominus Rex to its own victorious devices. While Dr. Henry Wu, B.D Wong's character escaped with the contents needed to keep the franchise going, the dinosaur DNA in a case. Dr. Henry and another noted doctor's anticipated return is that of Dr. Ian Malcolm played by Jeff Goldblum, which has fans incredibly excited. Malcom's quote from the original Jurassic Park graces the posters for the new movie, declaring "life finds a way."

The previous short teaser featured Chris Pratt petting a cute baby dinosaur. The aforementioned dinosaur in the first teaser has been speculated on social media to be baby Blue, the final surviving Velociraptor from Jurassic World, who was last seen dashing into the night after the final battle between the T-Rex and the Indominus Rex. But to be honest, it really doesn't matter what kind of dinosaur it is because the excitement level for Jurassic Word 2 is through the roof.

As previously mentioned, the full trailer for Jurassic Word: Fallen Kingdom is set to officially premier this coming Thursday and then will be seen in front of The Last Jedi. The sequel was written by Colin Trevorrow, who directed the first installment and also acted as a sounding board for current director J.A. Bayona. The sequel has been promised to be a darker affair this time around and even with the 15-second clip, it's evident that the promise has been kept. The first real teaser footage for Jurassic World 2 is finally here and you can check it out, courtesy of Universal Pictures.