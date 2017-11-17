Are you ready to return to Jurassic Park? Ready or not, the first trailer for Jurassic World 2 is going to play in theaters with Star Wars: The Last Jedi, so it's coming very soon. As for when the trailer is going to make its way online? We don't have an exact premiere date yet, but a new report states that the trailer won't be released prior to December 1, but it will definitely make its way online by December 13, as The Last Jedi starts screening on December 14. Here's what the report has to say about it.

"While the exact online debut date for the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer remains buried, we know it will arrive no later than December 13th with Star Wars The Last Jedi. Now thanks to an official contest being hosted by the Mexican branch of Universal Pictures via their Jurassic World Facebook page, we know it will come no sooner than December 1st."

The info, in part, comes from a newly revealed contest for Jurassic World 2, officially titled Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The contest, which is exclusively for fans living in Mexico, reportedly gives fans an exclusive "Jurassic Experience" and a chance to see the trailer early. The contest ends on December 1, so there's no way we'll see the trailer before then. This new report does gel with some recent information from a licensing expo that also suggested the first trailer for the movie will arrive in December. Odds are, it will arrive a few days ahead of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Not much has officially been revealed in regards to Fallen Kingdom by the studio or the creative team. We know that the movie is going to have a volcanic eruption at its center, thanks to producer Frank Marshall and some leaked merchandise. There's also evidence that suggests a rescue mission of some kind is going to be taking place. Though, this time, it sounds like the dinosaurs are possibly going to be the ones in need of rescue and not humans, as has usually been the case in the Jurassic Park franchise. Since this is the fifth movie in the long-running franchise, it's good that director J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls) is trying something new.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set to be released in theaters on June 22, 2018. That will give Universal plenty of time to market the movie, with the first trailer arriving roughly six months ahead of the release, as revealed by fan site Jurassic Outpost. Considering the trailer is coming shortly, we should also be seeing some possible photos and getting some official plot details in the coming weeks. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as new information is made available.