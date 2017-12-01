Get ready to finally see the first trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in the very near future. It's been a long time coming, but it looks like the wait for the first Jurassic World 2 trailer is nearly over. For real this time. There have been a few false alarms, but director J.A. Bayona has teased the trailer himself this time. Considering everything we know, it's all but guaranteed that the first substantial footage from the latest entry in the Jurassic Park franchise will arrive next week.

During the Thanksgiving holiday, the first footage from Jurassic World 2, officially titled Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, debuted. It was merely six seconds in length and features Chris Pratt's Owen Grady playing with a baby velociraptor. But it was more than enough to get fans excited about the potential that exists for the upcoming sequel. Now, director J.A. Bayona took to Twitter to further stir up excitement by posting a familiar, green image from the MPAA that's shown ahead of trailers. The image came with a simple caption that confirms the wait is almost over.

"Almost there...#FALLENKINGDOM"

It's expected that Universal wants to have the Jurassic World 2 trailer out in time to play in theaters with Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which starts preview showings on December 14. They don't want the trailer to get lost in the flow of the Star Wars chatter, so they need to release it online far enough in advance of The Last Jedi's release to give it some breathing room. Plus, a motion poster leaked online last week promising that the trailer was going to arrive on Thursday. It was released early, but it did clue us to the fact that the trailer will drop on a Thursday. All signs point to the Jurassic World 2 trailer dropping on Thursday, December 7. So Mark your calendars.

Fallen Kingdom sees the return of Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard from Jurassic World. James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones and Rafe Spall have been added this time around. In addition, BD Wong is back as Doctor Henry Wu and Jeff Goldblum makes his welcomed return as Dr. Ian Malcolm. He hasn't appeared in a Jurassic Park movie since The Lost World: Jurassic Park. People may not love that movie, but they love Ian Malcolm.

Next to nothing has been revealed in the way of actual plot details for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which is set for release on June 22, 2018, but we're likely to get a much better idea once the trailer drops. Or possibly beforehand, in order to hype it up a bit more. Be sure to check out the tease from director J.A. Bayona for yourself below. And be sure to keep an eye out for the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer next week. Which we'll be sure to bring you as soon as it's available.