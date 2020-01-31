We've got a couple of updates on the status of Jurassic World 3. One from director Colin Trevorrow, who is once again teasing some of the behind-the-scenes prep, as well as one from Laura Dern, who will be reprising her role as Ellie Sattler. The sequel is set to begin filming sometime this year, so we should be learning more soon. For now, we have a look at one of the animatronic dinosaurs set to be featured in the movie, as well as Dern hyping up her return.

Starting with Colin Trevorrow's tease, the director, who helmed the first Jurassic World and produced/co-write 2018's Fallen Kingdom, took to Twitter to share a glimpse at what's to come. Trevorrow showed a brief video clip that features a tiny, animatronic triceratops in a cage. It's not completely finished yet, as it still needs some color and finishing touches, but this does further assert that we will see more animatronics this time around and less CGI.

Elsewhere, Laura Dern, without saying too much, expressed here excitement in returning to the franchise. Dern will be back alongside Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, who will reprise their roles as Alan Grant and Ian Malcolm, respectively. Speaking in a recent interview, Dern had this to say when asked about her upcoming trip back to the Jurassic Park series.

"I'm excited! I'm really excited at the idea. They're working away in the land of what the story will be. I love Ellie Sattler and I have grown up with her alongside me. [There are] so many children, and particularly young women, who idolized and felt she was sort of one of their first feminist, badass action characters. I love the idea of seeing where she is now, and the idea of being with Sam and Jeff again, and being in the company of Colin. But also with vision of Steven's [Spielberg], and with the support of Frank Marshall. It's like going back and being with your family."

This will mark the first time since the original Jurassic Park that Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum will have appeared together. They have all returned at various points since, but never at the same time. They will be joined by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who are returning as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, respectively, who have been front-and-center in this new trilogy. Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise are the only new cast members that have been revealed so far.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the live-action short Battle at Big Rock revealed that this entry will be dealing with dinosaurs and humans interacting with one another in the real world. Jurassic World 3 is set to hit theaters on June 11, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. Be sure to check out Colin Trevorrow's video for yourself. The Laura Dern news comes to us via IMDB.