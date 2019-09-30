The impressive list of returning franchise characters for Jurassic World 3 may soon expand even more, as the two child actors from Jurassic Park are reportedly interested in appearing. According to a new report, Ariana Richards and Joe Mazzello are said to be open to reprising the roles of siblings Lex and Tim Murphy for a cameo appearance or more, should they be asked to do so. Of course, even if the report is accurate, it's going to take some interest from Universal and director Colin Trevorrow to include them in the story, as neither former child star has yet been asked to be a part of the project.

If Richards and Mazzello happen to be cast for Jurassic World 3, they would be joining three of their co-stars from the original movie. It was just recently revealed three main characters from the first Jurassic Park were being brought back for the upcoming sequel, as Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum have all been officially announced. Obviously, they'll be reprising the roles of Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant, and Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World 3, and the characters will reportedly have major roles in the story. While Goldblum had an appearance in Fallen Kingdom, the reunion will mark the first time Dern and Neill have been seen in the series since Jurassic Park 3. Of course, they'll be joining Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, back in their roles as Owen and Claire.

In the original Jurassic Park, Lex and Tim are introduced as the grandchildren of park founder John Hammond. Dr. Grant (Neill) reluctantly takes the children under his wing to keep them safe after the dinosaurs escape their enclosures. One of the more touching moments sees the three of them petting a Brachiosaurus from high atop a tree. Perhaps the more memorable scene involving the Murphy siblings comes after they reach the park's visitor center where they believe it's safe, only to be hunted in the kitchen by hungry Velociraptors. Fortunately, both children manage to survive and escape the island, with Richards and Mazzello later appearing briefly in the sequel The Lost World with Goldblum.

It wouldn't be strange to see Richards and Mazzello return, as this could happen with any character from the previous installments. After playing minor character Dr. Henry Wu in the original movie from 1993, BD Wong has since reprised the role in both Jurassic World and Fallen Kingdom. Adding, the trio of Dern, Neill, and Goldblum only further makes it clear those involved with the franchise are very open to seeing characters return. While the Lex and Tim Murphy haven't been seen since the second installment of the franchise, they were such a memorable part of the original, and checking back in with them would be awesome for fans.

In any case, Jurassic World 3 isn't set to premiere in theaters until June 11, 2021. Richards and Mazzello may not be attached to the project at this time, but anything can happen between now and then. This report comes to us from CinemaBlend.