Jurassic World 3 is seemingly days away from filming and Chris Pratt is starting to hype things up. Pratt will reprise his role as Owen Grady and, according to the actor, this installment of the dino-filled franchise will be similar to Avengers: Endgame in some ways, which is quite the comparison. It's going to be massive and it will be bringing in characters from every corner of the franchise.

Chris Pratt is currently promoting Onward, his new Pixar movie. During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Pratt was asked about Jurassic World 3, which is gearing up to begin production very soon. In attempting to stay restrained, Pratt expressed his excitement for the return of the original cast, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, while comparing it to last year's Avengers: Endgame. Here's what the had to say.

"This feels like it. I'm not allowed to say anything... It's got everybody. It's got pretty much everybody in it. Maybe I just blew it, but I don't care. All the cast from the original Jurassic Park is coming back. It's going to feel very much like how Endgame brought everything together for Marvel."

This is not to say that it will feature time travel and those types of craziness, but the idea that it's going to unite the entirety of the franchise in one movie seems to be what he's getting at. Neill, Dern and Goldblum haven't appeared together as Alan, Ellie and Ian since the original Jurassic Park in 1993. So having them on board is certainly a big deal. Speaking a bit further, Chris Pratt revealed that he's about to head out to the set and explained some of what we can expect.

"I leave tomorrow and I'll be shooting for a long time. The script is unbelievable. Colin Trevorrow, who wrote and directed Jurassic World is coming back to do this one. I can't wait... I will shoot on and off until July. It's a big one. It's about close to 100 shoot days. It's a massive movie. It's a big movie. We'll be all over the world. The story is really, really engaging. Really cool. It's gonna be big."

We know that Jurassic World 3 will pick up after the events of Fallen Kingdom, with dinosaurs now living alongside humans in the real world. This was glimpsed in last year's Battle at Big Rock short, which Colin Trevorrow also directed. Trevorrow co-wrote the screenplay for the sequel alongside Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising).

Other confirmed returning cast members include Bryce Dallas Howard, Jake Johnson and Omar Sy. Dichen Lachman just joined the cast, with DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie all arriving as newcomers. But their roles haven't been revealed yet. Hopefully, we'll get some more details once filming gets underway. Jurassic World 3 is currently set to hit theaters on June 11, 2021. Feel free to check out the full interview clip from TheEllenShow YouTube channel for yourself.